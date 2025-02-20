Covenant Capital Group Announces Promotion of Three Senior Team Members to Managing Director and Partner

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, Covenant Capital Group, a Nashville-based real estate investment manager overseeing more than $2 billion in real estate assets, promoted three senior team members, Dan F. Barber, John K. Berry, and Eugene Woods Weathersby Jr., to Managing Director and Partner.Daniel F. Barber, Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer joined Covenant in 2012 as Controller and quickly advanced to become Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer in 2015. In his new role as Managing Director, Barber will continue to oversee the accounting, financial reporting, and compliance efforts for Covenant. Barber will also focus on maintaining and developing relationships with new and existing institutional and high-net-worth investors to drive the growth of Covenant’s various platforms. Barber holds a Master of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi (2005) and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Southern Methodist University (2004). Barber is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants. He is a member of the Executive Committee and a voting member of the Investment Committee.John K. Berry, Managing Director, Head of Acquisitions & Asset Management, joined Covenant in 2013 as an Acquisition Analyst. In his newly appointed position, he will head the Acquisitions & Asset Management department, overseeing all sourcing, due diligence, underwriting, asset management, and construction efforts for Covenant investments. He will also continue to manage relationships with brokers, contractors, and property managers. Prior to joining Covenant, Berry served as an Officer in the U.S. Navy with multiple at-sea assignments, including as the Damage Control Assistant on the USS Roosevelt. He holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Corporate Finance, Accounting, and Real Estate from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University (2013) and a Bachelor of Business Administration with a Major in Finance from the University of Tennessee (2006). He is a member of the Executive Committee and a voting member of the Investment Committee.Eugene Woods Weathersby, Jr., Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer joined Covenant in 2006. He will continue as Chief Investment Officer, leading the structuring and execution of financing for all investments. Key responsibilities include Debt Capital Markets, Strategy and Transaction Management, and Dispositions. Weathersby maintains strong relationships across the industry with lenders, brokers, and multifamily owners, providing Covenant with valuable contacts for every phase of investment. He holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University (2006), a Master of Science in Accounting (2000), and a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Accounting from Southern Methodist University (1999). He is a member of the Executive Committee and a voting member of the Investment Committee.President and Co-founder, Govan White, stated, “Covenant Capital Group is excited to recognize the significant contributions of Dan Barber, John Berry, and E.W. Weathersby and we look forward to their continued leadership and success in their new roles.”Covenant Capital Group is an experienced investment manager with an extensive track record in the multifamily sector, and a long history as a trusted manager of institutional investor capital. For over 24 years, the Covenant team has invested capital successfully on behalf of institutional and high-net-worth investors in over 270 apartment communities with an aggregate purchase price of over $5 billion. Covenant controls more than 18,000 apartment units in over 30 markets across 12 states.

