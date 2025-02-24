Changes in Italian citizenship fees in 2025 budget plan

Learn about the increased fees for Italian citizenship applications in 2025

Learn about the increased fees for Italian citizenship applications in the 2025 budget plan and how they impact applicants and family planning.

The citizenship was seen as an important item for the family, but not one that impacted the family budget. Now, we see that it becomes a family planning item.” — Matheus Reis

TAUBATE, BRAZIL, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move at the end of 2024, the Italian government, alongside the country's congress, approved the 2025 budget plan. Within this plan, changes were made to the fees associated with acquiring Italian citizenship. These changes, effective from January 1, 2025, have increased the costs for Italian citizenship applications.

One of the changes in the 2025 budget plan is the increased fee for consular applications for Italian citizenship. Previously, individuals applying for citizenship through consular channels were required to pay a fee of €300. However, this cost has now doubled, with the new fee set at €600.

In addition to the increased consular application fee, the 2025 budget plan introduces a new fee structure for judicial applications for Italian citizenship. Previously, a single fee of €545 was applied to judicial applications, regardless of the number of individuals included in the application. Under the new structure, the fee is now €600 per person.

For example, a family of four applying for citizenship through judicial channels would now face a total fee of €2400, compared to the previous fee of €545.

Another aspect of the new fee structure is the introduction of a fee for the validation of historical certificates. As of 2025, a fee of €300 will be required for the validation of historical certificates that are over 100 years old.

The changes in the fee structure for Italian citizenship applications have elicited various reactions from applicants and professionals. Matheus Reis, CEO of io.citizenship, an Italian citizenship assistance company, highlights the impact of the increased fees on family planning. According to Reis, the cost of obtaining citizenship has become a significant factor in the financial planning of families seeking this right.

Matheus Reis comments, "The citizenship was seen as an important item for the family, but not one that impacted the family budget. Now, we see that it becomes a family planning item." He further explains, "For families of 10 people, for example, which is common in the case of Italian citizenship, we are talking about an increase of 5895,86USD"

Despite the increased costs, Reis believes that Italy aims to attract qualified immigrants. He states, "They see a lot of value in foreign labor. It was not an attempt to change the right but a way to increase government revenue. They are interested in the economically active qualified population from other countries and see a lot of potential in it."

Despite the higher costs, the new law does not alter the right to Italian citizenship. Descendants of Italians should not panic, as their rights remain guaranteed. Additionally, those who have already started the process cannot have their rights re-evaluated, as the law is not retroactive. The families most affected by the measure at this time are those who were at the beginning of the process, finishing the validation of documents, or descendant families who have not yet started the application process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.