GoodMuse shortlisted for ‘App of the Year’ at the 2025 BTA Awards, helping music lovers discover DJs and events through their playlists

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoodMuse , the innovative app transforming event discovery for music lovers, has been shortlisted for ‘App of the Year’ at the prestigious 2025 Black Tech Achievement (BTA) Awards. This nomination recognises GoodMuse’s impact on both the music and technology industries since its launch.Co-founders Jonathan Ambrose and David Ankrah created GoodMuse to solve a common problem – finding local events that match individual music tastes.The app allows users to discover DJs and events by selecting their favourite songs, ensuring a personalised nightlife experience."We developed GoodMuse to bridge the gap between music lovers and local events," said Jonathan Ambrose. "Being shortlisted for ‘App of the Year’ at the BTA Awards is a huge honour and a testament to our team’s hard work and the app’s positive reception."The BTA Awards celebrate excellence and innovation among Black professionals in the UK technology sector. The ‘App of the Year’ category recognises applications that have made a significant impact over the past year. (btaawards.com)GoodMuse sets itself apart by matching users with DJs and events based on their specific playlist choices, rather than relying solely on broad genre categories.This unique approach ensures users can find events that truly align with their musical preferences.Available for free on both iOS and Android, GoodMuse continues to expand, with plans to launch in additional territories later this year.For more information about GoodMuse and to download the app, visit GoodMuse.app

