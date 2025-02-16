Governor Hochul Provides Update on Winter Weather Impacting New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul today provided an update on winter weather conditions across the State and detailed preparations by state agencies to respond to snow, ice and wind conditions. A multi-faceted winter storm is underway across the State and will persist through this evening. A widespread 1 to 3” of snow has fallen across the State, with higher localized amounts of 4 to 5”. This morning, snow transitioned to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Tonight, temperature drops accompanied by flash freezing and strong winds gusting up to 65 MPH could increase the potential for power outages. Continued lake effect snow in parts of the State could produce blizzard-like conditions. Precipitation and falling temperatures could combine to produce black ice and hazardous driving conditions. People should monitor local forecasts and take precautions when traveling.

“As snow, ice and gusty winds sweep across much of our state, our state workers are deployed and actively working to keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “My Administration is in close contact with our local government partners as we coordinate our efforts, and I issued an executive order to facilitate emergency road salt deliveries ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to keep our roads safe for drivers. I encourage all New Yorkers to continue monitoring their local forecasts and use extreme caution when traveling.”

Isolated thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall up to 1.5” is possible in New York City, Long Island and the southern Mid-Hudson Region. Due to forecasted high wind conditions, MTA Bridges and Tunnels will implement a ban on empty tractor-trailers and tandem (piggyback, dual, triple, etc.) trucks starting 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16. Based on the current forecast and the overall timing of this weather event, it is anticipated this ban will be in place until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16.

Strong gusty winds of 40-65 MPH are expected tonight through Monday statewide. A High Wind Warning is in effect for portions of Central New York, the Southern Tier, Capital District and Mid-Hudson Valley. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Western New York, the Finger Lakes, New York City, Long Island and portions of the North Country, Southern Tier and Capital regions. A High Wind Watch remains in effect for upper portions of the North County tonight through Monday, with areas of blowing and drifting snow likely.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for heavy lake effect snow are now in effect for portions of the Mohawk Valley, North Country and Central New York from this evening through late Tuesday night. Blizzard-like conditions are expected, especially tonight through Monday due to moderate to heavy snowfall rates and strong winds. Total accumulations range from 7 to 24 inches with the greatest accumulations anticipated in areas closely adjacent to Lake Ontario. Much colder weather will return early this week, with wind chills near -20°F possible locally Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The Governor has an Executive Order in place declaring a State of Emergency, allowing the State to coordinate and share resources with local governments affected by these storms. This includes the State Department of Transportation, which will provide assistance to municipalities impacted by the State of Emergency in excess of existing shared service agreements. The order also waives “hours of service” requirements for truck drivers to facilitate emergency salt deliveries ahead of these storms and includes other measures to facilitate emergency salt deliveries to State and local agencies across the State.

For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert — a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Preparations

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

New York State Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is responding with 3,735 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are fully engaged. All available response equipment is deployed and all residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,635 large plow trucks

349 large loaders

158 medium duty plows

54 tow plows

30 snow blowers

20 graders

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority actively is responding with 692 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

340 large and medium duty plow trucks

9 tow plows

63 loaders

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

The Thruway Authority is leveraging technology to enhance the safety of both plow operators and drivers through a pilot program utilizing iCone technology. More than 50 of the Thruway’s heavy-duty plow trucks across the State are equipped with devices that can provide real-time data and alerts to popular vehicle navigation applications. In addition, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have about 6,663 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across the State as necessary, including 125 additional workers at Con Edison and O&R; 480 additional workers at National Grid, 508 additional workers at NYSEG and 50 additional workers at Central Hudson. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police have instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles, including Utility Terrain Vehicles and snowmobiles, are staged and ready for deployment.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is coordinating resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas, can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice and the cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Most lower elevation trails are frozen, including many trails in the Catskill Mountains.

While some waterways are currently frozen, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Three sawyer crews are on standby to assist DOT with removal of downed trees and branches. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees are poised to respond to any weather-related issues. To reduce the likelihood of flooding and respond to any instances of flooding, MTA crews will inspect drains in flood-prone areas to ensure they are functional, and supervisors will monitor flood-prone locations for any reports of flooding to ensure quick response. Elevator and escalator specialists will be deployed to flood-prone locations to attend to any weather-related elevator and escalator troubles.

Customers are encouraged to check new.mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA app and the TrainTime app.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority monitors weather conditions across all its facilities. In the event of severe weather, the agency issues travel alerts and updates as needed via facility email alerts and on social media. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA Alerts or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH, which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

Safety Tips

Power Outages

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

If you lose power, turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a winter storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, call:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

Heating Safety

Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters.

When using alternative heat sources such as a fireplace, woodstove, etc. always make sure you have proper ventilation and follow manufacturer's instructions.

Keep curtains, towels and potholders away from hot surfaces.

Have a fire extinguisher and smoke detectors and make sure they work.

If you use kerosene heaters to supplement your regular heating fuel, or as an emergency source of heat, follow these safety tips:

Follow the manufacturers' instructions.

Use only the correct fuel for your unit.

Refuel outdoors only and only when the unit is cool.

Keep the heater at least three feet away from furniture and other flammable objects.

When using the heater, use fire safeguards and ventilate properly.

For more safety tips, visit dhses.ny.gov/safety. For all non-emergency service needs in New York State before, during or after a storm, call 211 or visit www.211nys.org/.

