Bidding Set to Close on 3BR/2BA Home on 1± Ac Near Rts 15, 28 & 17 in Fauquier County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on a 3BR/2BA ranch/rambler style maintenance free home w/attached carport on a 1± acre lot conveniently located in Fauquier County VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on a 3 BR/2 BA ranch/rambler style maintenance free home w/attached carport on a 1± acre lot, whole house generator, storage building, new heating system and conveniently located in Fauquier County VA Wednesday, February 19 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“An estate has contracted us to market and sell this home that will make a wonderful primary residence or investment,” said Nicholls. “Bid now and be ready for spring.”
“This property is conveniently located only .5 mile from Rt. 15/29, 1 mile from Rt. 28, 1.5 miles from Rt. 17, 2 miles from Liberty High School, 10 miles from Warrenton, and only a short drive to Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Dulles Airport & Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025 @ 11:00 AM EST
Location: 7253 Oak Shade Rd., Bealeton, VA 22712
3 BR/2 BA ranch/rambler style home on 1± acre lot in Fauquier County, VA
• This home measures 1,596± finished sf. and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room w/gas log fireplace, dining room, attic & attached car port
• Hardwood flooring throughout; linoleum flooring in kitchen & hall bathroom
• Heating: hot water oil fired boiler (new)--above ground oil tank (Quarles) & gas logs in living room (Southern States propane); Cooling: window units
• Well & gravity fed septic system; electric water heater (recently replaced)
• Detached 12'x16' (approx.) storage building; gravel driveway
• Other Features: whole house generator; new heating system; recently replaced roof
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
