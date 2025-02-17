BRUCE D. ALEO SELECTED AS TOP LANDSCAPE DESIGNER OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Bruce D. Aleo member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruce D. Aleo, President of Done Right Landscape & Construction Company, Inc., located in Wakefield, Massachusetts was recently selected as Top Landscape Designer of the Decade for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the Landscaping Industry.Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a prestigious honor, and each year, only one Landscape Designer is selected for this distinction. Bruce is being celebrated for his exceptional career as a Landscape Designer, which spans over four decades of providing exemplary landscape design. His dedication, creativity, and outstanding contributions to the field have earned him this well-deserved recognition. IAOTP is proud to honor Bruce Aleo at their Annual Awards Gala in December 2025, which will be held at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.With over 40 years of experience, Bruce has built a reputation for delivering exceptional results that exceed his client's high expectations.With Bruce's passion for nature and leadership, Done Right Landscape & Construction Company, Inc. has become synonymous with innovative designs, meticulous craftsmanship, and outstanding customer service. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of projects, from Designing (MIT) Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and The (FDA) Food and Drug Administration in Woburn, MA, to high-end residential projects and large-scale commercial installations. Each design project Bruce takes on is carefully tailored to reflect the client's unique style and preferences, resulting in outdoor spaces that are both aesthetically pleasing and functional.Bruce Aleo has been featured on HGTV's "The Landscapers Challenge" and recognized for his professionalism As Seen on Close-up On America's Business with Doug Lewellen. When Asked; What was your best job? Bruce replied, My Next One, because I always learn something from every project I do, and I take it with me to My Next One.Bruce's keen attention to detail and ability to seamlessly blend nature's elements with architectural features set him apart from other landscape designers. His expertise in creating harmonious spaces has earned him accolades for his ability to transform ordinary properties into extraordinary showcases. By incorporating vibrant plantings, durable hardscaping elements that last the test of time, and atmospheric lighting, Bruce creates inviting environments that continue to enhance the overall value of his client's properties.Beyond his professional accomplishments, Bruce Aleo is also known for his philanthropic endeavors. Inspired by his mother's words of wisdom as a young boy, his mother sensibly advised him, "You never lose when you help others; life is a circle, and what you put out always comes back to you, in one way or another." Many years later, Bruce often found himself thinking about those wonderful words of advice as he continues to dedicate his time and resources to numerous local charities and community projects. From designing Rosie's Place, a shelter for homeless women and children in Boston, to participating in Adopt-A-Sites programs in several Massachusetts cities and towns, Bruce exemplifies the spirit of giving. Sponsorships of City Projects include Saugus, MA; Wakefield, MA; Lynnfield, MA; Stoneham, MA; Melrose, MA; Malden and Everett, MA; and several Massachusetts United States Post Office locations in the Northshore of Boston.As a member of prestigious organizations such as the Boston Better Business Bureau and the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, Bruce stays on the cutting edge of industry trends and best practices. His many years of involvement in trade organizations like ITEX, IMS BARTER, and the New England Trade Exchange further demonstrates his commitment to building strong professional relationships and fostering business growth through the power of networking.Throughout his illustrious career, Bruce Aleo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for an exclusive TIP Radio interview and a TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine feature. Last year, he was awarded Top Landscape Designer of the Year. IAOTP will honor Mr. Aleos's latest milestone at their annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas www.iaotp.com /award-galaLooking back, Bruce attributes his success to God first, his team and their incredible work ethic, and the many mentors he has had along the way. When he is not working, he enjoys taking the winters off and spending time with family and friends while traveling the world and searching for new ideas to incorporate into his unique design. His colleagues and peers in the industry anticipate his upcoming recognition at IAOTP's annual awards gala, where he will be honored for his outstanding contributions to the landscape design industry.For property owners seeking professional landscaping design and construction services that are guaranteed to surpass expectations, Bruce Aleo and Done Right Landscape & Constructions team are looking forward to bringing your dreams to life!To learn more about Bruce Aleo and his company, visit www.donerightlandscape.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

