DENISE MCCORMICK SELECTED TO BE FEATURED IN IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS’ PUBLICATION

Denise McCormick member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denise McCormick, World Renowned Educational Coach was recently selected to be featured in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Denise has made outstanding contributions to society and had an incredible impact on her industry. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree. The book is anticipated to be released in the 1st quarter of 2025. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience in the education sector, from elementary to graduate-level teaching, Ms. McCormick has established herself as a true expert in the field. A seasoned and trusted Education Coach, Denise is dedicated to providing educators with a meaningful and emotionally enriching experience, particularly for those facing challenges in finding the resources and support they need. Believing in the power of women to drive societal progress, Denise harnesses the intelligence and creativity of women to foster meaningful change. As a licensed worldwide WomanSpeak Circle Leader, she teaches using WomanSpeak's unique curriculum, which empowers women to communicate with clarity, confidence, and influence.Denise's daily tasks revolve around supporting fellow educators in prioritizing their self-care and personal development. She fosters an environment where students can overcome their fears, unlocking their inner strength and confidence. Beyond her coaching, Denise's powerful narratives have been featured in several esteemed literary works, including Ordinary Miracles, Women Who Impact, Women Who Shine, Never Mind the Monkey Mind, Polly the Talking Collie: I Am Taking 100% Responsibility, and Leading With Legacy. Through these contributions, Denise continues to inspire and uplift others on their personal and professional growth journey.Denise is currently serving on the Board of Directors for Links Across Borders, a registered not-for-profit organization based in Ontario, Canada, and Ghana, West Africa. Links Across Borders fosters opportunities and facilitates programs that encourage individuals, families, and groups to actively engage in local and international community development. Denise traveled there in May of 2024. In addition to her role with Links, Denise has spent five years as the Primary Delegation Leader for People to People Student Ambassadors, leading a group of 40 middle school students on educational journeys. Together, they have explored ten countries worldwide, gaining valuable global perspectives and promoting cultural exchange.Before embarking on her professional career path, Denise completed her undergraduate work at Iowa State University and Iowa Wesleyan University. Her M.A.E. in Education, K-12 Reading Specialist, and K-8 Reading Endorsement were from Viterbo University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Denise McCormick has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2000, she was awarded the State of Iowa Literacy Award Issued by the Iowa Council of Teachers of English Language Arts Associated with Mount Pleasant Community School District. In 2023, Denise was selected to Marquis Who’s Who in America and was on the cover of Insight Magazine as well as being selected by the Wall Street Journal as one of nine Distinguished Leaders of 2024. She also appeared in the Winter editions of Vogue Magazine in 2025. Last year, Denise was awarded Top Best-Selling Author and Educational Coach of the Year 2024, Empowered Woman of the Year, and she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her selection to be featured in the 50 Fearless Leader publication.Aside from her successful career, Denise is also an inspirational speaker who facilitates training as a Certified Jack Canfield Trainer in the Success Principles and is an active member of the World Class Speaker Society.Looking back, Denise attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. sIn the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=825FmggrtSI&t=1s For more information, please visit: https://www.denisemccormick.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.