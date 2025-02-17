Congratulations to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his Appointment as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We extend our sincere congratulations to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on hisappointment as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). With a lifelongcommitment to public health, environmental protection, and individual rights, SecretaryKennedy brings a wealth of experience and passion to this critical role.In addition to his advocacy for public health and environmental justice, Secretary Kennedyhas been a steadfast supporter of law enforcement. His dedication to those who protect andserve was highlighted by Mathew Silverman, National President of the Federal LawEnforcement Officers Association, who stated:“Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been a huge advocate of law enforcement. SecretaryKennedy was one of the original strong advocates for the National Law EnforcementMemorial along with the National Law Enforcement Museum well before ground ever brokefor it.”Secretary Kennedy’s leadership at HHS will be instrumental in addressing pressinghealthcare challenges, ensuring transparency, and advancing policies that promote bothmedical freedom and public safety. At a time when healthcare remains a top concern formillions, we are confident that his dedication to the American people will help shape a moreeffective, equitable, and transparent healthcare system.We congratulate Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and look forward to the positive impact hewill make in this vital position.### FLEOA serves more than 31,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, whoserve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties orcandidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement throughout the legislative process.

