Congratulations to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his Appointment as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We extend our sincere congratulations to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his
appointment as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). With a lifelong
commitment to public health, environmental protection, and individual rights, Secretary
Kennedy brings a wealth of experience and passion to this critical role.
In addition to his advocacy for public health and environmental justice, Secretary Kennedy
has been a steadfast supporter of law enforcement. His dedication to those who protect and
serve was highlighted by Mathew Silverman, National President of the Federal Law
Enforcement Officers Association, who stated:
“Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been a huge advocate of law enforcement. Secretary
Kennedy was one of the original strong advocates for the National Law Enforcement
Memorial along with the National Law Enforcement Museum well before ground ever broke
for it.”
Secretary Kennedy’s leadership at HHS will be instrumental in addressing pressing
healthcare challenges, ensuring transparency, and advancing policies that promote both
medical freedom and public safety. At a time when healthcare remains a top concern for
millions, we are confident that his dedication to the American people will help shape a more
effective, equitable, and transparent healthcare system.
We congratulate Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and look forward to the positive impact he
will make in this vital position.
FLEOA serves more than 31,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who
serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or
candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement throughout the legislative process.
