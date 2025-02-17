Bluewater Achieves Showstopping Success in UAE and Middle East After World of Coffee Trade Show in Dubai

Bengt Rittri, founder and CEO of Bluewater, has made sustainability his life mission

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluewater , a leader in innovative water purification and beverage solutions for home, work, and play, has achieved a branding breakthrough across the UAE and the Middle East following a highly successful engagement at the Dubai World of Coffee trade show in early February. The event proved a platform for Bluewater to showcase its cutting-edge products and sustainability mission, drawing widespread attention from coffee professionals, UAE businesses, and local and international media – and winning the accolade of Best New Product for the game-changing Bluewater Café Station.Highlighting Bluewater’s presence was the debut of the brand’s Café Station, recently named a 2024 ‘Best Buy’ for specialty coffee shops by the The Caterer Magazine. The solution – spotlighted as the next evolution in the coffee industry – attracted unprecedented footfall to the Bluewater booth, with visitors eager to experience the benefits of its advanced water purification technology firsthand. The interest from industry professionals cemented Bluewater’s status as a premier water solutions provider for specialty coffee establishments, Horeca businesses, and consumers across the Arab region.In close collaboration with its local UAE distribution partner, NIA, Bluewater’s participation in the trade show further solidified its position as a serious player in the UAE’s water sector. NIA CEO Kamran Khan expressed his enthusiasm about the growing recognition of Bluewater’s products, stating, “We are thrilled to witness the response to Bluewater’s solutions. The engagement at World of Coffee Dubai has reinforced Bluewater Brand’s leadership in sustainable water purification and beverage solutions, marking a significant milestone in our joint journey to provide pristine drinking water across the region.”Beyond its trade show booth, Bluewater made a tangible impact on the event by strategically placing its state-of-the-art water dispensers – including the outdoor City Station, offering digital signage options via two giant 55-inch screens – at key locations around the venue. These dispensers provided thousands of visitors with free, purified drinking water, encouraging them to refill their reusable bottles and actively support sustainability efforts. This initiative demonstrated the commitment by Bluewater and NIA to reducing single-use plastic waste and promoting eco-conscious hydration practices.Further amplifying its sustainability efforts, Bluewater has now affiliated with the Dubai Can initiative and is officially listed as a supplier on the Dubai Can website. Dubai Can, a visionary initiative launched by the Crown Prince of Dubai, aims to reduce single-use plastic waste and encourage the use of refillable water bottles across the city. Bluewater’s participation in this initiative marks a significant step toward establishing itself as a key player in the region’s sustainability movement.Commenting on the partnership, NIA’s Kamran Khan emphasized the significance of this collaboration, saying, “Dubai Can’s invitation for providers like us to become exclusive suppliers of water filtration systems is a testament to the quality of the Bluewater solutions. By signing up, we have joined a cause that directly contributes to reducing single-use plastics around the city.”Bluewater’s Founder and CEO, Bengt Rittri, recently recognized as a top 2025 ecopreneur by the UK’s Sublime lifestyle magazine, expressed his pride in supporting Dubai Can’s mission. “We are deeply honored to be associated with and committed to this sustainability initiative spearheaded by the Crown Prince of Dubai. It’s an important city-wide movement that champions a refill culture, reduces plastic waste, and safeguards our oceans and marine life for generations to come. Our goal is to help provide residents and visitors in Dubai with safe, great-tasting drinking water while while helping to drive a culture of refill-conscious consumerism.”

