MARION BURCHELL SELECTED AS IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Marion Burchell, Managing Director, Board Member, Innovator, Speaker, and Writer, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over 25 years of experience, Ms. Burchell is a seasoned and accomplished professional in strategy, innovation, and leadership, specializing in the enterprise and government sectors. As a trusted advisor to CEOs and senior executives, she offers practical and pragmatic solutions to the complex challenges they encounter.With a career that spans both the public and commercial sectors, Marion Burchell has developed a deep understanding of the needs and challenges of both parties, enabling her to consistently deliver meaningful value to her clients. Currently serving as the Managing Director of Azolla Holdings Pty Ltd, she helps people and businesses achieve their purpose and passion by providing tailored solutions.Marion thrives in fast-paced, high-volume environments, particularly those that require collaboration among multiple stakeholders to drive positive outcomes. Her approach, grounded in evidence-based strategy and advice, is a reflection of her multi-disciplinary training, ensuring that her decisions resonate with clients and customers alike.A lifelong learner with a natural curiosity, Marion takes a genuine interest in her clients' challenges, co-designing innovative solutions—especially for complex problems. She leverages contemporary methodologies to transform problem-solving approaches, fostering new solutions, ideas, and opportunities.Marion believes that work and life are now seamlessly integrated, making efficient and effective ways of working critical to maintaining life balance and reducing burnout. Her incorporation of technology into everyday business processes allows clients to stay focused on what truly matters, whether growing a business or driving public sector reform. By utilizing technological solutions, Marion ensures that geographical barriers do not limit the delivery of her strategy, innovation, and leadership expertise.Her unique ability to guide enterprises and governments from strategy design to the implementation of necessary capabilities and technologies enables her to create practical, actionable strategies. Marion also ensures her clients' processes and systems are efficient and effective.An accomplished thought leader, Marion has been published over 20 times including peer-reviewed journals on topics like public participation in policy development and public sector innovation. Beyond her consulting work, she is also an active Board member, focusing on helping businesses expand into new markets and assisting non-profits in achieving financial sustainability.Marion is also an MBA guest lecturer and adjunct faculty at the Australian Graduate School of Management, sharing her expertise with aspiring leaders and business professionals. Her commitment to helping others extends internationally, as she travels overseas to assist entrepreneurs in developing their business opportunities and strategies, offering valuable insights and guidance to help them thrive in a competitive global market.Before embarking on her impressive professional career, Ms. Burchell earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Murdoch University. Continuing her education, she completed a Certificate in Public Leadership, followed by earning a Certificate in Public Leadership at the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School. In 2022, Ms. Burchell further honed her leadership skills by graduating from the Australian Institute of Company Directors, solidifying her governance and strategic leadership expertise.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Burchell has received many awards and accolades. Last year, she was named Top Advisor and Government Consultant of the Year. This year, she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel this December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year.While Marion has received numerous awards throughout her career, she considers her most significant achievements to be her work's lasting impact and legacy. Notably, she was instrumental in creating the Office of Digital Government, where she drove significant data and digital reforms that have modernized government services. Her efforts have also ensured social inclusion in the digital age, helping to bridge gaps and empower diverse communities. Additionally, Marion has played a key role in fostering a more sustainable innovation ecosystem and laying the groundwork for a thriving cybersecurity research and innovation cluster, ensuring that these vital sectors continue to grow and evolve.In addition to her impressive career achievements, Marion credits her success to her perseverance, strong work ethic, and the guidance of mentors who have supported her along the way. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys spending quality time with friends and family, cherishing those personal connections. 