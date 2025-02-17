Censinet Announces AI Strategy and Infrastructure to Transform Cyber GRC in Healthcare at VIVE 2025

In Collaboration with AWS, Censinet AI TM Accelerates Cyber Risk Reduction, Strengthens AI Governance, and Streamlines Enterprise Risk Collaboration

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , a leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch a new suite of advanced AI capabilities to transform Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and cybersecurity risk management in the health industry. Powered by AWS AI infrastructure, Censinet AI™ is infrastructure built on a proprietary set of algorithms and capabilities available on-demand to customers of Censinet RiskOps™, the Company’s flagship platform. With Censinet AI™, customers benefit from unmatched risk visibility, unique innovations to drive more informed, risk-based AI governance, and advanced AI automation to accelerate cyber risk management.“With ransomware growing more pervasive every day, and AI adoption outpacing our ability to manage it, healthcare organizations need faster and more effective solutions than ever before to protect care delivery from disruption,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Our collaboration with AWS enables us to deliver Censinet AI™ to streamline risk management while ensuring responsible, secure AI deployment and use. With Censinet RiskOps, we’re enabling healthcare leaders to manage cyber risks at scale to ensure safe, uninterrupted care.”“Our collaboration with Censinet brings innovative AI capabilities to healthcare organizations facing an evolving and more ominous cyber threat landscape,” said Ben Schreiner, Head of Business Innovation for SMB, U.S. at AWS. “With AWS’s AI infrastructure powering Censinet RiskOps, healthcare organizations gain the tools they need to more efficiently manage cyber risks and guide safe AI adoption – AWS is proud to support Censinet in delivering cybersecurity solutions that the healthcare industry, and their patients, can rely on.”Setting a New Security Standard for AI-Powered Risk ManagementCensinet’s collaboration with AWS sets a new benchmark for safe, secure, and scalable healthcare GRC and cyber risk management. Censinet AI™ is fully integrated into Censinet RiskOps and hosted exclusively in a dedicated Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) within AWS infrastructure, ensuring that customer data is securely contained within Censinet’s protected environment and is never exposed to the public internet or accessible outside the isolated boundaries of its VPC. This approach not only prevents external access but also guarantees neither customer data nor prompts are accessed or retained by any third party or large language model (LLM) for model training, content moderation, or any other purposes. With robust encryption both in transit and at rest, the solution leverages AWS’s state-of-the-art infrastructure to deliver unmatched data security, compliance, and performance.Strengthening AI Governance for Responsible AdoptionAs AI adoption accelerates, especially in clinical decision-making, diagnostics, and treatment, the need for enhanced oversight and governance is paramount. Many healthcare organizations are creating dedicated AI Governance committees and implementing rigorous policies and processes to ensure safe, secure, and ethical AI practices. Censinet AI™ unlocks a new level of AI risk visibility and insight, enabling governance committees and healthcare leaders to more effectively create and enforce AI policies, assess AI-related third-party and enterprise risks, and more effectively manage the implementation and use of AI across the organization using best-practice standards like the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (RMF).Powering Cyber Risk Management at ScaleCensinet AITM further accelerates the end-to-end third-party risk assessment process in Censinet RiskOps by enabling vendors to complete security questionnaires in seconds, automatically summarizing vendor evidence and documentation, capturing key product integration details and fourth-party risk exposures, and writing risk summary reports based on all relevant assessment data. With Censinet AITM powering faster risk assessments in Censinet RiskOps, healthcare organizations can reduce more risk in significantly less time.Balancing Autonomy and Human Insight for Safe, Scalable SolutionsCensinet AITM introduces new opportunities for healthcare organizations to achieve significant scale in managing cyber risk without sacrificing safety. With human-guided, autonomous automation across key steps in the risk assessment process – including evidence validation, policy drafting, or risk mitigation – Censinet AITM further enhances operational efficiency while preserving human oversight and analysis. Risk teams retain control through configurable rules and review processes, ensuring that automation supports, rather than replaces, critical decision-making. This human-in-the-loop approach empowers healthcare leaders to scale their risk management operations, address complex third-party and enterprise risks with greater speed and precision, and align their practices with industry standards and best practices — all while safeguarding patient safety and care delivery.Streamlining GRC Collaboration and AI OversightCensinet AITM enhances collaboration and oversight by powering advanced routing and orchestration across Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) teams. Like “air traffic control” for AI governance and risk management, key assessment findings and related tasks for addressing critical AI risks are routed to designated stakeholders for review and approval, including members of the AI governance committee. With real-time data aggregated in an intuitive AI risk dashboard, Censinet RiskOps serves as the centralized hub for all AI-related policies, risks, and tasks, creating a unified approach to AI risk management by ensuring that the right teams address the right issues at the right time – facilitating continuous AI oversight, accountability, and governance across the organization.Experience the Future of Healthcare GRC and Cyber Risk ManagementCensinet will demonstrate Censinet AITM at ViVE 2025 in Nashville, TN, at Booth #1218, and we invite interested parties to join Censinet for an exclusive fireside chat with Ben Schreiner, Head of Business Innovation for SMB, U.S. at AWS, on March 4th at 12PM ET. This interactive webinar will dive into how Censinet AITM, powered by AWS, are transforming GRC and cyber risk management in healthcare with AI. For more information about Censinet AITM please contact info@censinet.com. Register here for the webinar About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.# # #

