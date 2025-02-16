Integrity Property Investment Welcomes Northern Territory Government's Grants To Assist Home Ownership In The NT

Australian based Integrity Property Investment Applauds the Northern Territory Government's new grants to assist home buyers in the Northern Territory.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new grants include $50,000 for first homeowners towards buying or building a new home and $10,000 towards buying an existing home. Existing homeowners can get a Fresh Start grant of $30,000 towards buying or building a new home. The Northern Territory Government have also introduced low-deposit loans for purchases of new built homes or to build their own. There are also stamp duty exemptions for those that meet the requirements. Daimien Patterson , CEO of Integrity Property Investment said "The Northern Territory Government need to be applauded for their initiative to introduce grants to assist first home buyers and existing owners to gain home ownership in the Northern Territory. With rising building costs and mortgage interest rates where they are, any assistance given could mean the difference to many from finally getting into their own home or not. It is an initiative other Governments should follow.”Read full details and conditions of the Northern Territory Government's new grants to assist home ownership in the Northern Territory here: https://nt.gov.au/property/home-owner-assistance Daimien Patterson, is renowned as a trusted mentor in property investment, offering guidance to numerous investors across Australia. His firm, Integrity Property Investment, was established out of a dissatisfaction with the prevailing lack of reliable property investment firms that prioritise client interests over those of property developers.Integrity Property Investment emphasises the importance of recognising the diversity of property markets across Australia and understanding that price fluctuations are natural occurrences linked to supply and demand dynamics. As such, investors are advised to adopt a long-term perspective and weather the inevitable cycles of fluctuation in property prices.About Integrity Property InvestmentIntegrity Property Investment was founded in 2010 by Daimien Patterson and is Australia’s leading full-service property investment firm that supports everyday Australians to dramatically grow their personal wealth.They provide the necessary education, mentoring, research, property selection, and other supporting services essential to being a successful property investor. It’s their objective to make it as easy as possible for their clients to be successful.Before becoming a property investment mentor, Daimien grew up in the Western suburbs of Sydney Australia. As the son of a single mother with four kids living in a working-class community he went without many things as a child. Like many in similar circumstances, he overcame adversity and found prosperity in a lifelong love affair with property.Daimien has authored several books including The Unofficial ADF Property Guide which helps ADF members understand how to leverage their ADF housing entitlements towards property investment, mindset shifts, the 6 mistakes to avoid. Other books he has authored include Safe as Houses and Wealth Through Property which talks about the pathway to property investment success, the do's and don'ts, finance and understanding property investment to name several aspects covered in the book.To learn more about Integrity Property Investment visit their website here:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.