Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on alleged data breach of PCSO

February 16, 2025

The alleged breach involving the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office' data base emphasizes the urgent need to strengthen government agencies' cybersecurity infrastructure given constant threat of cyberattacks targeting these agencies.

While the PCSO dismissed reports as fake news, the Department of Information and Communications Technology should not take these incidents lightly. Vigilance and transparency should be maintained in addressing such threats.

I call on all government agencies to work closely with the DICT and the National Privacy Commission to conduct regular security audits, implement stricter data protection protocols, and improve cybersecurity training for personnel. Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated, and our defenses must evolve to keep pace with these threats.

