October Robbery Victim’s Death Ruled Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces that the death of a robbery victim from late October has been ruled a homicide, and investigators are working to pursue additional charges against the two juvenile suspects previously arrested in connection with the case.

On October 27th, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the report of a man found unconscious in the 500 block of T Street, Northwest. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was admitted for treatment of critical injuries.

The investigation determined that the man was robbed by two suspects while walking at the listed location.

After receiving treatment at an area hospital in the District, the victim was transferred to a hospital in Virginia. On Thursday, November 7, 2024, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Bryan Smith, of Northwest.

On Thursday, February 13, 2025, the Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office advised that the cause of death for the victim was blunt force trauma and the manner of death a homicide.

Detectives are working with the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia regarding additional charges for the respondents involved in this case.

Previously, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, a 16-year-old juvenile male and a 14-year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, were arrested and charged with three counts of Robbery and Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery in connection to the below offenses.

Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery : At approximately 5:50 a.m., the two suspects approached the victims in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest, assaulted them and attempted to rob them of their possessions. The suspects fled without obtaining any of the victim’s property. CCN: 24166856

Robbery Fear : At approximately 5:55 a.m., the two suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The suspects demanded and successfully obtained the victim's property. The victim was uninjured. CCN: 24166854

Robbery Fear: At approximately 7:22 a.m., the two suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Rhode Island, Avenue, Northeast. The suspects demanded and successfully obtained the victim's property. The victim was uninjured. CCN: 24166870

CCN: 24166858

