Aloha Divorce Brings a Stress-Free, Amicable Approach to Divorce in California

Experienced Attorney Launches New Solo Practice Focused on Peaceful Separations and Fair Prenuptial Agreements

Divorce and prenups work best when couples collaborate. Aloha Divorce helps partners navigate separation and marriage planning with respect, fairness, and a focus on their future.” — Cassandra S. Koenig, Esq., Founder of Aloha Divorce

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divorce doesn’t have to be a battle. Cassandra Koenig, an experienced family law attorney, has launched Aloha Divorce—a solo law firm dedicated to amicable divorce and prenuptial agreements . This new California-based firm helps couples separate peacefully, efficiently, and affordably—avoiding the emotional and financial toll of courtroom battles.“In traditional divorce cases, emotions run high, and legal fees pile up. But it doesn’t have to be that way,” says Cassandra Koenig, Founder of Aloha Divorce. “I help couples move forward with dignity, respect, and a cooperative mindset—minimizing conflict and focusing on solutions that benefit both parties.”A Unique, People-First Approach to DivorceUnlike traditional divorce law firms, Aloha Divorce prioritizes mediation, flat-fee pricing, and cooperative agreements, ensuring clients stay out of court and in control of their future. The practice specializes in:Amicable Divorce – Helping couples separate peacefully, saving them thousands in legal fees.Prenuptial Agreements – Crafting fair, transparent agreements to set clear expectations before marriage.Uncontested Divorce – Streamlining the process for couples who have already agreed on key terms.With a focus on Hawaiian-inspired values of peace, kindness, and balance, Aloha Divorce provides a modern alternative to high-conflict legal battles.A Rising Demand for Peaceful Divorce OptionsAs more couples seek cost-effective, low-stress alternatives to traditional divorce litigation, practices like Aloha Divorce are gaining traction. Studies show that amicable divorces save couples an average of 50-70% in legal costs compared to contested divorces.“Most people don’t want a fight—they want a fair, smooth transition to the next chapter of their lives,” says Koenig. “At Aloha Divorce, I make that possible.”For more information about Aloha Divorce or to schedule a consultation, visit www.aloha-divorce.com or contact cassandra@aloha-divorce.com.About Aloha DivorceAloha Divorce is a California-based solo law practice specializing in amicable divorce and prenuptial agreements. Founded by Cassandra Koenig, an experienced family law attorney with five years in practice, Aloha Divorce helps couples navigate the separation process peacefully—saving time, money, and stress.

