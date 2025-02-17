Ellen Glickman Calls for Parental and Legislative Action on Cell Phone Use Among Children

Ellen Glickman

Renowned Exercise Physiologist Warns of the Dangers of Excessive Screen Time and Social Media Addiction Among Youth

As a scientist deeply concerned about public health, I urge parents and policymakers to recognize that the cell phone is not a toy, but a powerful device that requires responsible handling.” — Ellen Glickman

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellen Glickman, a leading voice in health and exercise physiology, and public health is urging parents and policymakers to take a stronger stance on the impact of cell phone use among children under the age of 16. In her recently published op-ed, "Cell Phones Are Distractions, Not Toys," syndicated by Inside Sources and available on DC Journal, Dr. Glickman highlights the growing risks posed by excessive screen time, social media addiction, and physical inactivity.“As a scientist deeply concerned about public health, I urge parents and policymakers to recognize that the cell phone is not a toy, but a powerful device that requires responsible handling,” Dr. Glickman stated. “Unrestricted access to these devices can lead to increased sedentary behavior, social isolation, and mental health struggles among children and adolescents.”Dr. Glickman underscores the alarming correlation between cell phone use and declining physical activity levels, citing research that links increased screen time with heightened risks of obesity and related health complications. She also highlights the addictive nature of social media platforms, which are designed to capture and hold users’ attention, exacerbating mental health issues in young people.Legislative efforts to address this crisis are gaining traction. In September 2024, California passed the "Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act" (SB 976), prohibiting social media platforms from providing addictive feeds/content to minors without parental consent. Similar legislation is being considered in states like New York and Texas, reflecting a growing national concern over the unchecked influence of technology on children. However, Dr. Glickman argues that legislative efforts alone are not enough.“Parents must take an active role in regulating their children's screen time,” Dr. Glickman emphasized. “We need to encourage after-school activities, enforce screen-time limits, and create environments where children can engage in real-world interactions that foster emotional resilience and cognitive development.”Dr. Glickman also points to the success of certain school policies aimed at minimizing distractions during the academic day. Some schools in New Jersey, Virginia, and Ohio have implemented neoprene bag locking systems to store students' phones during school hours, reducing classroom disruptions and encouraging social engagement.Beyond state-level policies, Dr. Glickman calls for national action. She is advocating for comprehensive federal regulations that would standardize parental control requirements, enforce age-appropriate content restrictions, and hold technology companies accountable for their role in exacerbating mental health challenges among youth.“Without national oversight, tech companies will continue to exploit young users for profit,” Dr. Glickman warned. “We need a unified approach to ensure that our children grow up in an environment that prioritizes their health and well-being over corporate gains.”Dr. Glickman’s expertise in public health and exercise physiology has positioned her as a thought leader in addressing the consequences of excessive technology use. As a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), she has contributed to over 100 scientific publications and regularly speaks at national and international conferences.For further insights, read Dr. Glickman’s full op-ed, syndicated by Inside Sources, on DC Journal About Dr. Ellen Glickman:Dr. Ellen Glickman is a leading expert in exercise physiology with an extensive portfolio that includes approximately 100 scientific journal publications, three technical reports, and a book chapter. A Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), Dr. Glickman serves as a reviewer for prestigious journals, including Medicine in Science and Sport and Exercise. Recognized for her engaging lectures at national and international conferences, Dr. Glickman has partnered with Orbital Research Inc. to advance the field of environmental physiology through innovative technology. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and has held academic positions at Louisiana State University and Kent State University.###Please visit: http://www.ellenglickman.com/ For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Glickman, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.