City of Hamilton declares Significant Weather Event for February 15, 2025

HAMILTON, ON – As a result of significant snow accumulation expected from Saturday morning continuing until Monday morning, the City of Hamilton is declaring a Significant Weather Event effective 12:00 p.m. today.

Specific areas across the city could expect accumulations up to 40 centimetres of snowfall with ice pellets possible Saturday overnight and into Monday.

Residents are reminded that when a Significant Weather Event is declared, it does not automatically mean all City facilities are closed or that programs are cancelled. The City will share regular updates about snow clearing progress, changes to service levels, transit delays, program cancellations, etc. via the Inclement Weather Alert webpage on hamilton.ca/WeatherImpacts and on the City of Hamilton’s social media platforms.

Transportation crews have begun pre-treating all Priority 1 and 2 roads and will continue to respond to escarpments, parkways and main roads as a priority once snowfall begins.

With heavy accumulation during rush hour today, traffic will be slowed and impede plow operations.

Snow storage in urbanized areas will be impacted due to the accumulation with snow removal operations to follow.

The City has activated its full complement of equipment for plowing and salting. The City’s Plow Tracker is a useful tool for tracking where our maintenance vehicles have been in the last 2, 4, 12, and 24 hours.

The City of Hamilton’s Snow and Ice By-law No. 03-296requires property owners and/or occupants to clear snow and ice within 24 hours after the end of a snow event from the sidewalks adjacent to their property as well as roofs that overhang the City sidewalk. In the case of a Significant Weather Event declaration, property owners and/or occupants have within 24 hours after the Significant Weather Event is declared over to clear their property.

Where possible, residents are asked to keep vehicles off the road during and immediately following a snowfall to allow plows and emergency vehicles to get through more easily.

As per the Ontario Municipal Act, Ont. Reg. 239/02, a municipality may declare a Significant Weather Event when a weather hazard, either forecasted or occurring, has the potential to pose significant impacts to road users on roads maintained by the City of Hamilton.

This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives. All roadways and City maintained sidewalks are deemed in a state of repair with respect to snow accumulation and/or ice conditions, until the municipality declares the Significant Weather Event has ended. While City road crews are actively working and prepared to respond to the ongoing weather event, the City expects that target completion times for snow removal along roads, sidewalks, multi-use paths and cycling lanes will span beyond its typical target completion time due to the significant storm event.

Given the amount of snow expected, the City thanks residents for their continued support and patience as City teams work diligently to address the conditions.