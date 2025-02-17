BankShift Secures Registered Trademark for 'Banking on Your Brand®'

Embedded Banking - Banking on your Brand®

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BankShift, an emerging visionary in embedded banking solutions, is proud to announce that Banking on Your Brand® is now a registered trademark. This milestone underscores BankShift’s commitment to empowering credit unions and community banks with seamless, branded banking experiences that drive member and customer loyalty while fostering long-term engagement.In an increasingly commoditized financial landscape, differentiation is essential. Banking on Your Brandreflects BankShift’s mission to help credit unions and community banks integrate their existing banking services into their popular brand partners’ ecosystems, reinforcing brand presence while creating new revenue opportunities and deeper loyalty for both parties.“People are slowing in building relationships with credit unions and community banks; they build them with brands they trust,” said Rob Thacher, Founder and CEO of BankShift. “This trademark is more than legal protection. It solidifies our vision of making banking an extension of the brands people already know and love, without disrupting their financial habits.”BankShift’s Brand-on-Banking technology allows smaller financial institutions to offer a frictionless, compliant, and member-first approach to sticky digital banking acquisitions, while enhancing engagement. Securing this trademark reinforces BankShift’s leadership in the embedded banking space, and its dedication to protecting financial innovation continues with its U.S. non-provisional patent and recently filed international patent applications.For more information on Banking on Your Brandand BankShift’s solutions, visit https://bankshift.com

