Discover the Art of Suit Tailoring in Ho Chi Minh City with Nhựt Tailor

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1965, Nhựt Tailor has been a cornerstone of bespoke tailoring in Ho Chi Minh City, renowned for its dedication to craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Upholding its legacy, Nhựt Tailor introduces a premium suit collection featuring seasonal fabrics such as tropical wool, wool-silk-linen blends, and woolen flannel. Designed for exceptional comfort and refined style, this collection offers versatility across various climates while preserving the signature sophistication for which Nhựt Tailor is known.

For 60 years, Nhựt Tailor has been synonymous with excellence in bespoke tailoring in Ho Chi Minh City , earning a reputation as one of the best tailor in Saigon. Its ability to blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style has garnered a loyal clientele both locally and internationally. With the launch of this latest collection, Nhựt Tailor continues to set the standard for custom suits in Saigon.





Nhựt Tailor’s approach to tailoring reflects a commitment to excellence and personalization. Clients begin their journey with a consultation to discuss their style, preferences, and unique requirements. Whether it’s a formal business suit or a casual blazer, each garment is crafted with precision using high-quality fabrics from esteemed brands like Loro Piana, Scabal, and Holland & Sherry. Multiple fittings ensure every suit achieves a perfect fit, seamlessly combining practicality and luxury.

The Difference Between Bespoke and Made-to-Measure

Nhựt Tailor caters to a variety of needs with its bespoke tailoring services. Made-to-measure suits offer customization by adjusting existing patterns to a client’s measurements, delivering a tailored fit with efficiency. Meanwhile, for clients seeking the ultimate in exclusivity and craftsmanship, bespoke tailoring is unparalleled. Unlike made-to-measure, bespoke suits are constructed from scratch, ensuring every detail is customized to the wearer’s exact specifications, from posture to personal style.

This meticulous process ensures that each bespoke suit is not just clothing, but a true reflection of the wearer’s personality and sophistication, setting Nhựt Tailor apart as a leader in tailor-made suits in Vietnam.

Tailoring for the Modern Gentleman





Nhựt Tailor’s designs honor the rich cultural heritage of Saigon while addressing the needs of the modern gentleman. The city’s suit culture, influenced by its French colonial past, has evolved into a unique blend of elegance and practicality. fabrics, sharp tailoring, and polished finishes define Nhựt Tailor’s garments, making them ideal for both formal events and daily wear in Vietnam’s warm climate.

A tailored suit from Nhut Tailor is an investment in both style and craftsmanship. Maintaining it requires thoughtful care to ensure its longevity. Using a wide wooden hanger helps preserve its shape, while breathable garment bags protect against dust and moisture. Steaming garments instead of ironing prevents damage to delicate fabrics, and sparing use of dry cleaning ensures the materials retain their quality over time. These practices safeguard the timeless appeal of a Nhựt Tailor suit.

A celebration of the city’s rich fashion heritage with 60 Years of Excellence





In Ho Chi Minh City, a tailored suit is more than attire—it’s a celebration of the city’s vibrant fashion heritage. Nhựt Tailor’s dedication to preserving and evolving this legacy has made them the definitive destination for anyone seeking tailored suits in Ho Chi Minh City. Their meticulous craftsmanship, attention to detail, and understanding of individual style ensure that every suit tells a story of elegance and identity.

With a refined selection of premium materials, Nhựt Tailor invites clients to discover a new level of sophistication—where comfort meets artistry in every bespoke suit. From the first consultation to the final fitting, Nhựt Tailor continues to elevate the standard for custom suits in Saigon and beyond.

For inquiries and appointments, please contact Nhựt Tailor:

Nhut Bespoke Tailoring: nhuttailoring@gmail.com

Location 1: 106 Ly Tu Trong, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Hotline: (+84) 085 788 2595

Location 2: 232 Le Thanh Ton, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Hotline: (+84) 091 919 8598

Location 3: 523 An Duong Vuong, Ward 8, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel: (+84) (028) 38321329

Location 4: 17 Le Duan, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Hotline: (+84) 084 355 5511

Location 5: 1 Le Hong Phong, Thang Tam Ward, Vung Tau City - Pullman Vung Tau Hotel and Convention Center

Hotline: (+84) 034 944 4487



Discover the artistry of Nhựt Tailor and elevate your wardrobe with their latest collection of bespoke garments, crafted to reflect the elegance and vibrancy of Saigon.

Contact:

- Company Name: Nhựt Tailor

- Contact person: Truong Thi Phuong Trinh

- Email: contact@nhuttailor.co

- Website: https://nhuttailor.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e9ef5f0-ee02-46ac-aa56-51f242d71ee4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4bc5f3c-7d1d-46df-b84f-a12bc26e1a97

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7c3816e-4780-477f-ac59-1abecb71c65e

