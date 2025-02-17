Philippa Healey pink and powerful

Jamiroquai Legends & West End Star Philippa Healey Unite for Explosive Soul & Jazz-Funk Nights

MACHYNLLETH, POWYS, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of Acid Jazz, Soul, and Jazz-Funk in Cardiff and London are in for a treat this March as “Funk My Life” takes the stage. Fronted by West End powerhouse Philippa Healey and featuring legendary Jamiroquai musicians, these two exclusive performances promise an electrifying mix of dancefloor classics, original music, and world-class musicianship.

From the high-energy grooves of Prince and, of course, Jamiroquai, to Philippa’s own irresistibly catchy jazz-funk originals, this show guarantees an unforgettable night of phenomenal live music. With award-winning musicians from London’s vibrant jazz scene and Healey’s soaring, soulful vocals, Funk My Life will have audiences dancing from start to finish.

Show Dates & Locations

6th March - CARDIFF - Wales Millennium Centre Cabaret: Ft. Derrick McKenzie (Drums)

12th March - LONDON - Crazy Coqs: Ft. Paul Turner (Bass) & Derrick McKenzie (Drums)

Meet Philippa Healey – From West End Star to Soul/Funk Innovator

From the West End stage to the heart of the global jazz-funk scene, Philippa Healey has redefined what it means to be a multi-talented musician. A classically trained pianist, Oxford music graduate, and leading lady in Les Misérables, Philippa has since carved a bold new path as a powerhouse soul/funk artist.

Her journey began at the prestigious Chetham’s School of Music, where she trained as a pianist and composer. While studying at Oxford, her exceptional vocal talent gained widespread attention, leading to her casting as Cosette in Les Misérables by Sir Cameron Mackintosh himself. Since then, Philippa has wowed audiences worldwide, headlining luxury cruise lines and international venues with her dynamic stage presence and musical versatility.

Now, she’s making waves in the Soul and Jazz-Funk world, releasing original music featuring Jamiroquai legends Rob Harris, Paul Turner, and Derrick McKenzie, alongside some of London’s most critically acclaimed contemporary jazz musicians. With her unique blend of harmony, melody, and rhythm, Philippa is bringing a fresh and exciting sound to the scene.

Soundbites and reviews

"I've been a huge Jamiroquai fan since their first album more than 30 years ago; I absolutely hammered that CD to death. It's like a dream come true that I've had the privilege of recording my original songs with some of the band's legendary members. Indeed, I woke up the day after being in the recording studio with them, and thought: 'did I dream that?'- Philippa Healey

“A vibrant and out-of-the-ordinary personality shines from the talented Philippa Healey.”– SoundReadSix.com

“Philippa is so refreshingly adventurous with harmony, melody, and rhythm.”– Paul Turner (Jamiroquai Bassist)

“Energy-packed, and it’s easy to hear the influence of people like Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock – a proper old-school 70s jazz-funk vibe going down.”– Bill Buckley (Soul & Funk & Jazz Magazine)

“The backing rhythm is great, and Philippa’s voice is amazing.”– Adam Humphrys (What’s On Magazine)

“This track is truly epic!”– Power Ace Radio

Tickets for Funk My Life are limited, so don’t miss your chance to witness this incredible fusion of soul, funk, and jazz. Tickets for the Cardiff show are available directly from Wales Millennium Centre. Secure your spot for an unforgettable night of live music.

For ticket bookings and more information, visit: www.wmc.org.uk

Funk My Life live - Philippa Healey

