Tourism crisis assistance team continues to follow up on assistance work in Taichung

MACAU, February 15 - Macao’s tourism crisis assistance team continued to provide all necessary assistance for the Macao family involved in the gas explosion incident together with staffers of Macau Red Cross in Taichung, Taiwan Region today (15 February).

According to the latest update on the situation, two of the three injured Macao residents hospitalized have undergone surgery and are now in stable condition. The third individual is still being treated in the intensive care unit.

The staffers of the Macao insurance company concerned have arrived to assist the family in following up on the compensation matters. On the other hand, the tourism crisis assistance team and Macau Red Cross staffers accompanied the family to meet with the local funeral and legal service personnel today. Through the local Red Cross unit, and in accord with the family’s will, they followed up on the subsequent arrangements and handling of the deseased residents’ remains with the organizations and entities concerned, as well as compenation for related injury and death.