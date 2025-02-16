AIOps Market Size

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Registering CAGR of 37.90% | The AIOps Market Size Reach USD 644.96 Billion by 2030 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global AIOps market size was valued at $26.33 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $644.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.90% from 2021 to 2030.Faster and more accurate root cause analysis and amount of data to be assessed drive the growth of the global AIOps Market. However, requirement for highly skilled professionals to implement and update and heavy functional demand hinder the market growth. On the other hand rise in awareness regarding the capabilities of AIOps in the enterprise and corporate world and rise in cloud adoption and rising data volumes creates new opportunities in the coming years. This is owing to advancement in AI technologies and adoption of varied deployments.Based on deployment mode, the on premise segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the global AIOps market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. On the premise AI Ops market is more reliable because it is taken into account by the IT teams that provide control and reliability, which propels the growth of the market. On the other hand, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 39.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the fact that cloud is way more scalable than on-premises deployment. Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are BM, Splunk, CA Technologies, VMware, Micro Focus, HCL Technologies, Appdynamics, BMC Software, Moogsoft, and Fixstream.

Covid-19 Scenario-
● The emergence of covid-19 positively affected the AIOps Market due to work-from-home policies.
● Many businesses invested in AIOps solutions to ease the growing complexity in IT requirements for many business enterprises. 