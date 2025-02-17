Algae Protein Market is Expected to Reach $709.0 Million & Growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Algae protein market size was $361.4 million in 2020, and is projected reach $709.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.use of spirulina in functional foods is expected to gain prominence in upcoming years. Products such as spirulina infused chocolates, juices, and smoothies are expected to be seen on shelf spaces in this decade.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12704 Algae protein can be alternative source of protein and is expected to witness increased adoption in upcoming years. Industrialized animal agriculture results multitude of problems including negative impact on environment. Animal husbandry is a leading contributor to a number of global issues, including deforestation, climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, antibiotic resistance, soil erosion and degradation, water overuse, and zoonotic diseases. Livestock contributes both directly and indirectly to climate change through emissions of green hose gases such as N2O, CO2, and CH4. As a result, alternative proteins sourced from algae have immense potential to create food products that are healthier and more ecologically sustainable. Thus, complex ecological and environmental problems associated with animal agriculture is expected to result in paradigm shift toward algae related products. Furthermore, algae can be cultivated in both freshwater & saline water and on non-arable land as well. In addition, algae produces higher protein per unit area per unit time when compared to traditional crops. Protein yield from microalgae has been reported to range from 4 to 15 tons/ha/year compared to protein productivity of 0.6 to 1.2 tons/ha/year from soybean. Thus, presence of high protein content in algae is expected to augment the market growth in coming years.Algae protein supplemented functional food products are still in their nascent stages in various developing as well as developed regions. These are still untapped, which presents a remunerative opportunity for manufacturers of algae protein in the functional food market. Multiple companies invested in research and development to launch unique and innovative products using Spirulina. For instance, squeeze dried launched spirulina flavored mermaid lemonade. Various other manufacturers are also launching spirulina infused drinks and foods. Furthermore, consumers across the globe are becoming aware about benefits regarding protein supplements, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A12704 Nevertheless, algae protein has seen huge demand, owing to growth in consumer consciousness regarding health and fitness during the pandemic.The global algae protein market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into spirulina and chlorella. By application it is segmented into nutraceuticals/supplements, food & beverages, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.Some of the major players profiled for in the algae protein market analysis includes Cyanotech Corporation, C.B.N. Bio-engineering Co., Ltd, Far East Microalgae Industries, Co., Ltd., Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., ltd., Gong Bih Enterprise Co., Ltd., Algenol biotech, Sun Chlorella Corporation, NB Laboratories, Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company Ltd, and Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12704 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

