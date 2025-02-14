Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather, Wildfire Threats

TEXAS, February 14 - February 14, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of increased severe weather threats this weekend, including damaging wind gusts, possible tornadoes, and heavy rainfall Saturday for parts of East Texas, as well as critical wildfire danger across West Texas.



“Texas stands ready to support our local communities in East and West Texas as they brace for severe weather this weekend,” said Governor Abbott. “As we monitor the severe storms in East Texas and an increased wildfire risk in West Texas, state and local emergency management personnel are on standby to help support Texas communities. I encourage Texans to regularly monitor weather conditions, heed the guidance of their local officials, and have a plan set in place for themselves and their loved ones in case of an emergency. I thank all of our emergency management personnel and first responders across the state who are protecting their fellow Texans this President’s Day weekend.”



According to the National Weather Service, an increased risk of severe storms could bring damaging wind, possible tornadoes, and a potential for large hail to eastern portions of Texas. Heavy rain may accompany any strong storm that develops, which could cause flash flooding in localized areas.



For West Texas, gusty winds and low humidity will increase the danger of wildfires in the area. Additionally, a substantial arctic cold front will bring sub-freezing temperatures to most of Texas and a chance of wintry weather during the middle-to-late part of next week.



At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources have been activated by TDEM to support severe weather and wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): State and local firefighters, support personnel, fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; federally-contracted firefighting aircraft, including large airtankers, single engine air tankers for retardant drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, and helicopters with firefighting capability

State and local firefighters, support personnel, fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; federally-contracted firefighting aircraft, including large airtankers, single engine air tankers for retardant drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, and helicopters with firefighting capability Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildfire Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles



TDEM has placed the following resources on standby to assist with local severe weather response operations as needed:

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Packages consisting of medics and ambulances

Severe Weather Packages consisting of medics and ambulances Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas A&M AgriLife Extension: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Texas Department of Transportation: High-profile vehicles and personnel monitoring road conditions

High-profile vehicles and personnel monitoring road conditions Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring



Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from local officials, make an emergency plan, and gather supplies for an emergency kit. Texans can locate storm safety tips at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, access flood information at TexasFlood.org, and find all-hazards preparedness information at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.

