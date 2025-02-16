Network Performance Monitoring Market to Surpass CAGR of 7.1%, Reaching a value of $4.2 Billion by 2031

Region-wise, the network performance monitoring market growth was dominated by Asia-Pacific.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $2.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The process of precisely determining traffic patterns, network usage, and other performance indicators is known as network performance monitoring. Good network monitoring solutions provide both quantitative data and graphical aggregate representations of the network's condition. Users benefit from having a clearer understanding of the events taking place so they can identify areas where modifications may be required.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 199 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31765 Increase in spending on ICT infrastructure, the rise in demand for efficient network infrastructure, and an increase in internet penetration drive the growth of the global network performance monitoring market. However, increasing erroneous devices and critical metrics, and monitoring over logs of interconnected devices hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, the adoption of machine learning (ML), big data analytics, such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and the rise in need for network visibility and preventing downtime and network failure are likely to create potential opportunities for growth of the global market in the coming years.Based on component, the hardware segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global network performance monitoring market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to a rise in network monitoring usage, continuous network services, and an increase in smart home devices.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-performance-monitoring-market/purchase-options According to network performance monitoring market research, the network performance monitoring platforms and network terminal access points (TAPs) segments collectively accounted for around 60% market share in 2021, with the former constituting around 33% share. The network access control (NAC) Appliances and network packet brokers (NPBs) appliances segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 8% and 7%, respectively, during the forecast period.Numerous workers are now working from home for the first time as a result of the rising COVID-19 instances throughout the globe. The risk to network security has escalated due to this distant workforce. Businesses require the appropriate solutions to support network infrastructure flexibility and protection for remote working. Before making any more network improvements, network performance monitoring assist firms in identifying their network risks and weaknesses. As a result, during the pandemic, network performance monitoring has risen in popularity. popular. Consequently, COVID-19 has a significant impact on the market for network performance monitoring.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐩 𝐇𝐐 𝐁.𝐕., 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐩𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐠, 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐥𝐥𝐜, 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31765 Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share of more than three-fourths of the global network performance monitoring market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is because these enterprises often manage huge data on servers and platforms with well-equipped and maintained network infrastructure. They also take benefit from centralized cloud-based network systems to monitor a large number of offices and business divisions from headquarter locations, which facilitates increased adoption and growth for network performance monitoring.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held a significant global network performance monitoring market share, due to the region's expanding 5G and wireless connectivity penetration, China currently dominates the regional market for North America. The main drivers of the growth of the network performance monitoring market in Asia-Pacific are the rapid advancements in the network as a service (NaaS) technology and the rise in awareness for personalized network design and planning. Moreover, rapid urbanization and an increase in ICT to enhance the network infrastructure and streamline technological network performance management are the primary factors that drive the growth of the network performance monitoring industry in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31765 Based on end user, the cloud service providers segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to one-third of the global network performance monitoring market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the IT and telecom service providers segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the significant global growth of the telecommunications sector. The demand for comprehensive visibility of network infrastructure is fueling the expansion of the industry.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Marketing Analytics Software Market- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-analytics-software-market-is-expected-to-generate-14-3-billion-by-2031-allied-market-research-301689003.html HR Analytics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hr-analytics-market-to-accrue-11-bn-globally-by-2031-at-16-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301653523.html Cloud Managed Services Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/08/10/2495517/0/en/Global-Cloud-Managed-Services-Market-to-Reach-319-4-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.