Obituary: Renowned health care author and futurist Ian Morrison 

Ian Morrison, a highly regarded author, consultant and futurist, died last week. He specialized in long-term forecasting and planning with a particular emphasis on health care. Morrison was the 2018 recipient of AHA's Board of Trustees Award, which is presented to individuals or groups who have made substantial and noteworthy contributions to the work of the AHA, and was a long-time moderator and facilitator of the AHA Leadership Summit.



“Ian’s deep insights and keen observations on health care have helped enrich the AHA, America’s hospitals and health systems and the entire health care field,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “An author and speaker, Ian translated information into knowledge for countless hospital and health systems leaders. We have all benefited from his experience and innovative way of thinking.”



Throughout his career, Morrison worked with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in health care, manufacturing, information technology and financial services. He was the author of “Healthcare in the New Millennium: Vision, Values and Leadership and The Second Curve — Managing the Velocity of Change,” a New York Times Business Bestseller and Business Week Bestseller.



Morrison was a past director of the AHA’s Health Research and Educational Trust, the research and education arm of the association. He also was a board member of the Martin Luther King Community Hospital in Los Angeles, a past director of the Center for Health Design and a past director and chair of the California Health Care Foundation.



“Ian was one of our field’s best friends,” said AHA President Emeritus Rich Umbdenstock, who worked closely with Morrison. “He supported the hospital mission wholeheartedly, gently bringing us back to center whenever the latest development distracted us 'a wee bit' too much. Using data-based assessments and firsthand experience with both governmental and market-oriented systems, Ian deployed a humble futurist orientation and his incredible sense of humor to make his counsel compelling and digestible. He and his many gifts will be missed by all.”



Morrison served as president of the Institute for the Future from 1990 to 1996, where he was responsible for leading the organization's growth and success. He was also a founding partner of Strategic Health Perspectives, a joint venture between Harris Interactive and the Harvard University School of Public Health.