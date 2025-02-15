Submit Release
DLE NEWS RELEASE – Warning Public of Latest Phone Scam 2025

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR 

KE KIAʻĀINA

MIKE LAMBERT

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

SHERIFF IMPERSONATORS, EXTORTION SCAM ALERT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 14, 2025

HONOLULU – Recurring Sheriff impersonator incidents have prompted the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) to issue additional scam warnings. In recent weeks, several people have had callers claiming to be deputy sheriffs tell them that they have outstanding warrants because they failed to appear in court. These are similar to scam calls that happened around this time last year.

Hawaiʻi residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers, bank account information or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.

If you receive a call, text or email matching this scam, please alert the DLE Criminal Investigation Division by calling 808-587-5050.

TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF:

  • Do not communicate with unsolicited email or phone text senders.
  • Do not open emails, attachments or links sent by text from unknown individuals.
  • Never provide personal information of any sort via phone, text or email. Be aware that many emails requesting your personal information appear to be legitimate.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Wayne Ibarra

Acting Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement

Office: 808-587-5031

Cell: 808-757-0500

Email: [email protected]

