News Release – DOH Reopens Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH REOPENS PARADISE SUPERMART FAST FOOD & CATERING

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 14, 2025 25-013

KAHULUI — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch allowed Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering to reopen, issuing a green “pass” placard during a follow-up inspection on Feb. 13, 2025. The establishment is operated by Paradise Asian Foods Inc., and is located at 207 East Wakea Ave., in Kahului, Maui.

The establishment corrected all critical violations cited during a routine inspection conducted on Feb. 5, 2025. The corrected violations include the following:

All grease and food debris accumulation were removed from kitchen surfaces and a cleaning schedule was established.

Cockroach and fly activity was not observed, and procedures were implemented for pest monitoring and treatment.

All refrigeration units were holding temperatures of not greater than 41 F;

Written procedures were in place for the monitoring of proper hot, cold and cooling of foods; and,

The person in charge obtained a food handler’s certification.

The DOH is requiring the establishment to continue:

Working with its pest control company to have weekly pest control treatments for a month, then move to biweekly and provide completed work orders to DOH; and,

Having the identified person in charge continue to demonstrate managerial control of critical food safety requirements.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

To obtain restaurant inspection reports for Maui, please call the Maui Food Safety Branch at 808-984-8230. For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Phone: 808-586-4407

Email: [email protected]