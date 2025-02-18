Cal-Am Resorts Partners with the Professional Pickleball Association as Premier Sponsor of the PPA Tour - Mesa Cup

Cal-Am Resorts partners with the PPA as Premier Sponsor of the Mesa Cup, highlighting their dedication to active lifestyles for the 55+ community.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cal-Am Resorts, a leading developer of 55+ active lifestyle communities, is an official partner of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), as the premier sponsor of the PPA Tour - Mesa Cup, held February 17 - 23, 2025 at the Mesa Athletic Grounds. This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding pickleball programming, bringing professional-level excitement to residents while reinforcing the sport’s growing impact on senior wellness.“Pickleball has become a cornerstone of our communities, and partnering with the PPA allows us to take it to the next level,” said Felix Posos at Cal-Am Resorts. “This partnership enhances our tournaments, clinics, and overall resident experience, keeping our communities at the forefront of active aging.”A Visionary Approach to PickleballLong before pickleball became the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., Cal-Am recognized its potential—not just as a recreational pastime, but as a way to build vibrant, engaged communities. The company strategically integrated courts into its properties, ensuring residents had access to top-tier facilities. Today, Cal-Am boasts 103 courts across its Arizona locations alone, making it one of the most pickleball-friendly developers in the country.More Than a Sport: A Community MovementFor retirees, staying active and socially connected is essential. Pickleball has proven to be a powerful tool for:Social Engagement: Providing residents with a built-in way to meet new friends and foster connections.Physical Fitness: A low-impact, joint-friendly activity that keeps players moving.Cognitive Stimulation: Encouraging strategic thinking, coordination, and mental sharpness.Beyond the courts, Cal-Am has developed structured programs, lessons, and leagues to ensure players of all skill levels can enjoy the sport. From first-time players to seasoned competitors, every resident can find a way to participate.Tournaments & Events: Building a Pickleball CultureThe partnership with the PPA further enhances Cal-Am’s regular tournaments, leagues, and social events—many of which have become signature experiences in its communities. These events not only attract residents but also draw pickleball enthusiasts from surrounding areas, generating buzz and increasing interest in Cal-Am’s active lifestyle offerings.A National Impact & A Future-Forward Vision Cal-Am’s RV Resorts early investment in pickleball is part of a new industry standard. With the PPA partnership and ongoing expansion of pickleball facilities, Cal-Am continues to innovate and lead the way in active retirement living.Cal- Am believes we’re not just building communities—we’re redefining what retirement looks like Pickleball is more than a trend; it’s a movement, and we’re proud to be at the forefront.To learn more, visit https://cal-am.com/pickleball/ About Cal-Am ResortsCal-Am Resorts is a premier developer of 55+ active lifestyle communities, dedicated to providing top-tier amenities, vibrant social environments, and innovative wellness programs that enhance the retirement experience. With a focus on health, engagement, and community-building, Cal-Am continues to set the standard for active adult living.About the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA)The Professional Pickleball Association is the premier organization for competitive pickleball, hosting professional tournaments and promoting the sport’s growth across all levels of play. With top-ranked players and a commitment to expanding pickleball’s reach, the PPA is at the forefront of the sport’s rapid rise in popularity.

