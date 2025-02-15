WHP, WYDOT respond to multi-vehicle crash in westbound I-80 Green River Tunnel

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers and Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel, along with multiple local agencies, responded to a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the westbound Green River Tunnel on Interstate 80. Officials are encouraging motorists to stay out of the area until otherwise announced.

The crash occurred at 11:37 a.m. Feb. 14 at mile marker 90.2 westbound on I-80. At this time, WHP Troopers have confirmed two fatalities in the crash, and law enforcement will continue investigations. Additional details on injuries and fatalities will be released once available. The scene has been contained and the tunnel has been evacuated.

“My heart is broken for the families and loved ones of the victims of this terrible crash,” said WYDOT Director Darin Westby. “My thoughts and prayers go out to all who are involved. WYDOT and WHP remain on scene to assist local emergency responders and provide additional support and traffic control.”

The eastbound lanes of the tunnel are currently being used for first responder staging. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash; westbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 91 and eastbound at mile marker 89 through Green River.

“We want to express our sincerest appreciation to first responders in Sweetwater County for their support and assistance in responding to this tragic crash,” said WHP Lt. Col. Karl Germain. “Motorists are reminded to obey posted speed limits through the detour, and delays are likely.”

WYDOT Geologists and Bridge Engineers are en route to assess the tunnel infrastructure. More details will be announced as they become available.