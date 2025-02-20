Enrichly Secures Major Support from the American Heart Association to Expand Self-Esteem Development Platform in Houston and Los Angeles

We are proud to support Enrichly’s innovative approach to health and wellness” — Lisa Suennen, Managing Partner of American Heart Association Ventures

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking step toward reshaping personal, professional, and behavioral health outcomes, Enrichly has secured a pivotal investment from American Heart Association Social Impact Funds. This support marks a defining moment in Enrichly’s growth, fueling its mission to elevate self-esteem as a transformative force in workforce development, education, mental health, and beyond. With the American Heart Association’s Social Impact Funds’ backing, Enrichly is set to expand its footprint across Houston and Los Angeles, two cities where the need for self-esteem-driven interventions is critical.From empowering students in underserved schools to equipping employees, healthcare workers, and behavioral health professionals with confidence-building tools, this partnership will directly impact communities where self-worth plays a vital role in health, productivity, and overall quality of life. “This is a transformative moment for Enrichly,” said Margo Jordan, Founder and CEO of Enrichly. “By expanding our reach in Houston and LA, we’re ensuring that more individuals and organizations have access to the tools they need to thrive. This investment accelerates our ability to create lasting change in schools, workplaces, healthcare settings, and behavioral health initiatives.”"We are proud to support Enrichly’s innovative approach to health and wellness. The organization’s platform is designed to drive meaningful health improvement forindividuals in Houston and Los Angeles by improving confidence and self-worth,” said Lisa Suennen, managing partner of American Heart Association Ventures. “We appreciate that they are committed to an evidence-based approach and that their mission aligns so well with that of the American Heart Association’s commitment to changing the future in the pursuit of better health for everyone, everywhere.” Through its scalable, data driven Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model, Enrichly provides targeted solutions that integrate self-esteem development into essential sectors. In workforce development, the platform helps increase employee engagement, reduce burnout, and foster resilience.Within education, Enrichly empowers students by enhancing their confidence and sense of purpose, leading to improved academic performance. In the mental and behavioral health space, Enrichly’s programs address self-worth as a key factor in combating anxiety, depression, and emotional distress, while also supporting behavioral health professionals with tools to reinforce positive self-perception among patients. In healthcare, the platform supports care providers with confidence-building programs that improve well-being and patient interactions. This investment goes beyond Enrichly’s growth—it solidifies the critical link between self-esteem and health outcomes. By targeting Houston and Los Angeles, two major urban hubs with diverse populations and unique socioeconomic challenges, Enrichly is poised to reshape the conversation around self-esteem and its role in public health, education, behavioral health, and professional success.For more information on how Enrichly is transforming lives through self-esteem development, visit https://www.enrichly.world/ About EnrichlyEnrichly is a pioneering Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution dedicated to self-esteem development. By integrating data-driven programs across workforce engagement, education, mental health, behavioral health, and healthcare, Enrichly empowers individuals and organizations to achieve better health, stronger performance, and lasting societal impact.Media ContactJessica DelVirginiaPublicistjess@insitestrategy.com

