A Former International Antitrust Fugitive Discusses His Experiences

Yeh Fei “Jim” Chu discusses his experience being charged with an antitrust crime by the Department of Justice Antitrust Division and living as a fugitive for approximately five years before pleading guilty to resolve his case. 

Note: This video contains excerpts from an interview Mr. Chu recorded as part of his community service obligations.

