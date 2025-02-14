A Former International Antitrust Fugitive Discusses His Experiences
Yeh Fei “Jim” Chu discusses his experience being charged with an antitrust crime by the Department of Justice Antitrust Division and living as a fugitive for approximately five years before pleading guilty to resolve his case.
Note: This video contains excerpts from an interview Mr. Chu recorded as part of his community service obligations.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.