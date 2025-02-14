Orange County Judge Admonished for Rude, Offensive Remarks to Lawyers

(Subscription required) The Commission on Judicial Performance found Superior Court Judge Julian Bailey "exhibited a pattern of discourteous, undignified, and impatient behavior," particularly with "female and/or inexperienced attorneys," on at least 10 occasions.

