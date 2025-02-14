Submit Release
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting Date

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting will be March 31, 2025.

About the Company

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one Loan Production Office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit www.soundcb.com

For additional information contact:
Laurie Stewart, President, CEO
206.436.1495


