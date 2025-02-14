Governor McKee, First Lady Announce New Application Period for Spring 2025 Litter-Free Rhode Island Microgrants

Published on Friday, February 14, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI — Today, Governor Dan McKee, First Lady Susan McKee, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) announced a new round of available microgrants for spring cleanups as part of the First Lady’s Litter-Free Rhode Island program. This round of grant funding will prioritize projects and cleanups centered around Earth Day throughout Rhode Island.

The Governor and First Lady will discuss the microgrant program tonight at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Governor's RI 2030 Live series, a Facebook Live discussion that will highlight different pillars of the Rhode Island 2030 plan. Tune in here.

“Keeping our communities clean isn’t a one-time task: it takes all of us, everywhere, every day,” said Governor Dan McKee. “This third microgrant opportunity gives our committed community groups and organizations more ways to continue to care for their cities, towns, and backyards. The First Lady and I are looking forward to supporting efforts to keep our state cleaner and greener for all.”

“Every little bit matters in our efforts to keep Rhode Island clean, healthy, and litter-free,” said First Lady Susan McKee. “I look forward to continuing our support of community groups and organizations to help pick up litter and paint our Rhode Island’s landscape with color.”

This year, the program is accepting applications for grants of up to $500 each to qualified applicants who host volunteer cleanups and/or beautification projects which will be completed no later than June 30, 2025. Applications will be accepted by RIDEM through April 15, 2025, and can be found here. Applicants do not need to apply for the full $500 and there is no match requirement.

Awards will be based on the event and its scope (number of participants, scale of the suggested project or cleanup, etc.). Awards will be given out on a rolling basis and are issued through the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.

Funds from this microgrant may be used for equipment (work gloves, trash bags, and trash pickers), marketing (t-shirts, posters, signage, etc.), food and/or water for volunteers, and debris removal (dumpster and hauling fees, etc.). Schools, community groups, and municipal government divisions such as departments of public works and parks and recreation may apply, but all applicants must provide proof of their nonprofit status. There is no monetary match requirement.

“DEM is proud to continue its partnership with the Governor’s and First Lady’s Litter-Free Rhode Island Microgrants, advancing conservation efforts and promoting ecological stewardship,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Maintaining a clean Rhode Island is a collective choice, and by changing our behaviors, we can reduce litter, ultimately protecting our natural spaces and wildlife."

"Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank is proud to serve as the fiscal agent for the Litter-Free Rhode Island program. We're pleased to see that nearly 100 communities have received over $66,000 in microgrants for local cleanup efforts to date," said William Fazioli, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Governor McKee, First Lady Susan McKee, and RIDEM on this important initiative to reduce litter and make Rhode Island even more beautiful."

Once the trash cleanup is complete, DEM requires a “Cleanup Report,” which should include photographs, the number of participants, and the amount of material collected as proof that the grant award was effectively spent as proposed.

This is the third round of microgrants made available under the Litter-Free Rhode Island program. In 2024, the program awarded more than $66,000 in microgrants to nearly 100 community groups that completed cleanups or projects centered around Earth Day in the spring and coastal cleanups in the fall.