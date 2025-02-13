Minister Sajovic attends NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels

SLOVENIA, February 13 - The meeting included two working sessions and, on the sidelines, a bilateral meeting between minister Sajovic and the minister of defense of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, as well as the signing of a letter of intent between the Slovenian ministry of defense and the Finnish ministry of defense regarding support for the procurement of 8x8 modular armored vehicles.

The first session was held in an allied format, focusing on broader aspects of deterrence and defense. NATO allies continue their most significant adaptation of collective defense in decades, emphasizing operational defense plans and multi-domain deterrence and defense forces. A key priority leading up to the NATO summit in The Hague will be increasing defense spending, as the evolving security landscape and more demanding capability targets require greater contributions from all nations. Investments will also be directed toward enhancing defense production capacities to strengthen allied readiness.

At this session, ministers approved a new version of the defense production action plan (DPAP) to expand production capacity, ensure reliable supply chains, and align critical capability development with NATO's defense planning process.

Allies highlighted Russia’s continued destabilizing activities, with a particular focus on sustaining NATO’s support for Ukraine. NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) briefed ministers on progress in strengthening NATO’s collective defense, readiness forces, and capabilities. The meeting represented a significant step towards the NATO summit in June 2025 in The Hague.

During the first session, ministers also discussed the priorities of the new U.S. administration. The meeting was attended by the new U.S. secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, who emphasized ending the war in Ukraine through diplomacy and negotiations as the top U.S. priority. He also stressed the importance of Europe's greater role and responsibility in ensuring security, calling for a substantial increase in defense spending, credible military capabilities, and enhanced readiness.

Allies agreed on the necessity of significant increases in defense budgets in response to current security and political challenges. Over the past two years, Slovenia has made notable progress in defense investments, personnel, and procurement.

Slovenia remains committed to gradually increasing defense spending, with a target of reaching 2% of GDP by 2030. Estimated defense spending for 2025 is 1.53% of GDP, rising to 1.60% in 2026. As discussions on defense spending continue, it is essential to consider a broader resilience perspective, which includes military capabilities, civil defense, economic resilience, dual-use projects (civil-military), and national cybersecurity capacity-building.

Minister Sajovic stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach to security and the necessity of long-term, sustainable defense capability development in Slovenia.

The second session continued over a working lunch in the NATO-Ukraine council (NUC) format at the defense ministerial level. Ministers reviewed the current situation in Ukraine and exchanged views on continued assistance to the country.

Slovenia supports efforts and negotiations aimed at securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. These processes must directly involve Ukraine and key stakeholders. Since the beginning of Russia’s aggression, Slovenia has provided significant humanitarian, material, and military aid to Ukraine, participating in NATO and EU military support mechanisms.

The NATO discussion on Ukraine reaffirmed the alliance’s unity and commitment to continued assistance. In 2024, NATO surpassed its commitment from the Washington summit, exceeding the €40 billion pledge by delivering €51 billion in aid to Ukraine. Slovenia contributed €55 million as part of this effort.

The meeting was also attended by EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Kaja Kallas, who emphasized the importance of transatlantic cooperation, Ukraine's involvement in diplomatic peace efforts, and the unity of the EU and NATO in supporting Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the urgent need for closer and complementary cooperation between NATO and the EU, as both organizations face common security threats and challenges. Slovenia remains committed to strengthening this strategic partnership, especially in addressing modern security challenges such as hybrid threats, critical infrastructure resilience, and military mobility.

On the sidelines of the meeting, minister Borut Sajovic held a bilateral meeting with Luxembourg’s minister of defense, Yuriko Backes. Discussions focused on defense spending, deepening cooperation in high-tech sectors, capability development, modernization, and integration efforts.

Additionally, a letter of intent was signed between the Slovenian ministry of defense and the Finnish ministry of defense concerning support for the procurement of 8x8 modular armored vehicles. The government of Slovenia had previously approved the procurement process in its 139th session.

This marks an important step in acquiring these vehicles, as the Finnish ministry of defense will assist Slovenia in the procurement process and negotiations with the manufacturer. The process will be transparent, with clear decision-making and oversight mechanisms.

The Slovenian ministry of defense will ensure that the acquisition adheres to the highest standards of public resource management, prioritizing the country’s defense needs. This procurement is part of Slovenia’s long-term military development plan, aimed at enhancing security, improving equipment, and strengthening the operational readiness of Slovenian forces.