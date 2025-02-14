NurExone Biologic Continues Expansion of U.S. Presence and Awareness with Prestigious Conference Presentation

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (Germany: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it will be presenting at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2025 Annual Meeting (“ISCT 2025”), a major global cell and gene therapy translation conference, taking place from May 7-10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

As part of the Company’s growth and awareness strategy for its expansion into the United States, NurExone will be highlighting its innovative ExoPTEN therapy in a presentation during ISCT 2025 titled: “ExoPTEN: Allogeneic Exosome Therapy for Spinal Cord Injury with Strong Therapeutic Potential and Clinical Promise.” The presentation will cover the Company’s robust preclinical data, demonstrating that a minimally invasive ExoPTEN treatment cycle significantly improved motor and sensory functions and structural recovery in small animal models of spinal cord injury.

“We are honored to present this cutting-edge research to leading experts in the field and further establish our position as a pioneer in exosome-based regenerative therapies,” said Dr. Tali Kizhner, Director of Research and Development at NurExone. “Participating in high-profile U.S. conferences such as ISCT 2025 is central to our strategy of increasing NurExone’s visibility within the North American biotech and investor communities.”

The Company’s presence at ISCT 2025 underscores its commitment to advancing its innovative therapies globally. Recently, NurExone launched its U.S. subsidiary, Exo-Top Inc. (“Exo-Top”), which will focus on the production and supply of high-quality, fully characterized good manufacturing practice (“GMP”) exosomes for research and therapeutic use. The exosomes produced will be used for NurExone’s product development as well as for supply to third parties, further expanding the Company’s footprint in the U.S. market. See the Company’s press release dated February 5, 2025, for more details on the establishment of Exo-Top.

Eran Ovadya, Chief Financial Officer of NurExone stated, “The ISCT 2025 conference is a key opportunity to showcase our advances and to expand our U.S. presence. As we grow Exo-Top and pursue U.S. listing opportunities, presenting at prestigious events is expected to strengthen our strategy and increase shareholder value.”

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB and Frankfurt listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, two multi-billion-dollar markets. Regulatory milestones, including Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top, a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Oak Hill Financial Inc.

2 Bloor Street, Suite 2900

Toronto, Ontario M4W 3E2

Investor Relations – Canada

Phone: +1-647-479-5803

Email: info@oakhillfinancial.ca

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations – Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

Allele Capital Partners

Investor Relations – U.S.

Phone: +1 978-857-5075

Email: aeriksen@allelecapital.com

