Saskatchewan Exploring New Opportunities in Vietnam and Singapore

Mission focuses on natural resources, agriculture, education and more.

Minister of Trade and Export Development Warren Kaeding is leading a delegation to Vietnam and Singapore to maintain and grow trade opportunities, increase investment attraction, encourage collaboration in higher education, and showcase Saskatchewan's capacity to support nations around the world to meet food and energy security needs. A portion of the mission will also be dedicated to labour and immigration recruitment efforts.

"Vietnam and Singapore are two vitally important markets for Saskatchewan as we continue to build relationships abroad," Minister Kaeding said. "The ASEAN region is an area where we've seen rapid growth, and we want to continue to build on that positive momentum. Strengthening international trade relationships and diversifying our export markets are more important than ever as we look to promote our sustainable food and energy security to the world."

The mission will cover many of Saskatchewan's main sectors, including mining, critical minerals, energy, and agri-value.

One of the highlights of the mission will be attending the Canada in Asia Conference. The conference brings together key stakeholders and decision makers from across Canada and Asia for discussions and sessions on agri-foods, food security, clean technology, and energy transitions.

Provincial exports to the ASEAN region totaled $1.5 billion in 2024. Of that, $130.6 million and $10.3 million worth of goods were exported to Vietnam and Singapore respectively.

Saskatchewan currently operates trade and investment offices in both Vietnam and Singapore. Saskatchewan's trade offices work with industry partners and support the province's engagement efforts across the ASEAN region.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

