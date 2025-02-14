Old Fashioned Family Fun at Government House

CANADA, February 14 - Released on February 14, 2025

The Provincial Capital Commission invites visitors to Government House this Family Day for free, fun-filled activities and to learn more about the historic facility.

"Family Day at Government House is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with family and friends," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Eric Schmalz said. "Government House is a welcoming, family-friendly place in the heart of Saskatchewan's capital city that provides unique opportunities to learn more about our great province and have some fun while doing so."

The event runs from 10 a.m. until noon, and then from 1 to 3 p.m. Join Government House staff and volunteers for activities for all, including:

NEW THIS YEAR - All-ages acting workshops led by the Globe Theatre School.

Puppet shows by Wide Open Children's Theatre return for the fifth year.

Our Once Upon a Time playroom will be available for children six years old and under.

A variety of board games set up for all to enjoy.

Visitors are also encouraged to explore the Amédée Forget Museum and check out the newest exhibit in the Queen Elizabeth II Art Gallery. There is always something to see and do at Government House.

For more information, visit: https://governmenthousesk.ca/events/family-day

About Government House

Government House is a National Historic Site and Provincial Heritage Property with a mission to provide visitors with an accessible historic place to preserve, promote and celebrate Saskatchewan's living heritage. Government House is the steward of a vibrant collection and historic property that is living and ever-changing. Experience the story of Government House through educational experiences, engaging programs, and collaborative partnerships.

