Smartstage Expands Into Event Rental Staging to Meet Growing Demand in Las Vegas Event Industry

Responding to a 20% Surge in Las Vegas Events, Smartstage Expands Rental Staging Solutions for Conferences, Concerts, and Brand Activations

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartstage, with over 50 years of experience in the staging industry, is expanding its offerings to include event rental staging solutions in Las Vegas, addressing the increasing demand for reliable and flexible staging from event producers, conferences, and brand activations.

Las Vegas saw an 18.5% growth in event volume in May 2024, leading the top 25 U.S. markets, with over 6 million meeting attendees annually—a 20% year-over-year increase. In response to this surge, Smartstage is introducing tailored rental staging solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of the city’s booming event industry.

Previously known for its manufacturing and global distribution of modular staging systems, Smartstage now offers a comprehensive rental program that provides event organizers with on-demand access to high-quality stages, including specialized solutions like heavy-duty revolving turntables and customizable modular designs.

"The decision to expand into rentals is driven by the evolving needs of event organizers who need both flexibility and reliability," said Nate Smith, Managing Partner at Smartstage. "We provide not just equipment, but a full-service solution with CAD design support, logistics, and expert craftsmanship."

Smartstage’s rental inventory includes both small modular setups and large-scale staging for corporate trade shows and global touring acts. The company has already supported notable clients like Metallica, Honda, and HP, showcasing its capacity to deliver tailored staging solutions for diverse event needs.

As Las Vegas continues to attract high-profile events, Smartstage’s rental program aims to offer customizable, high-performance staging solutions with expert logistical support, ensuring seamless event execution.

