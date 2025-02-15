OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Representative for Transdniestrian Settlement Process completes first official visit to Moldova

CHISINAU, 14 February 2025 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the Transdniestrian Settlement Process, Ambassador Thomas Lenk, concluded his first official visit to Moldova. During the visit, he assessed the current state of the Transdniestrian settlement process and engaged in discussions aimed at advancing dialogue and confidence-building measures.

"The OSCE remains committed to supporting the dialogue between the Sides and ensuring that tangible progress is made in the settlement process," said Ambassador Lenk. "It is essential to focus on practical solutions that improve the lives of people on both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River and also start moving toward political settlement talks," said Lenk, summarising his visit.

In Chisinau, the Special Representative held meetings with key Moldovan officials, including Prime Minister Dorin Recean, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian, and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Cristina Gherasimov. He also met with representatives of the diplomatic community who seek a solution to the Transdniestrian issue.

During his visit to Tiraspol, Ambassador Lenk met with Transdniestrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky and Chief Negotiator Vitaly Ignatiev to exchange views on the state of the settlement process and discuss ways to move forward on key issues. The Special Representative also joined the OSCE Mission to Moldova’s Head of Mission Ambassador Kelly Keiderling and a monitoring team to visit the Security Zone to gain first-hand insights into the situation on the ground.

Throughout his visit, Ambassador Lenk reaffirmed the OSCE’s readiness to facilitate constructive dialogue and encouraged the Sides to sustain efforts towards a peaceful and comprehensive settlement.