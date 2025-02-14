PetVivo Reports Fiscal Q3 2025 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW), a leading biomedical company delivering innovative therapeutics and medical devices for equines and companion animals, reported results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

The company will hold a conference call today at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results for the period (see dial-in information below).

Fiscal Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues totaled $583,000, up 191% sequentially and declined 2% from the same year ago period, reflecting the company’s continued efforts from targeting primarily the equine market to include at a greater scale the much larger companion animal market. These efforts have involved a realignment and expansion of the company’s sales force, with this producing an increased portion of sales related to companion animals in the past few quarters.

Nationwide distributor network sales totaled $545,000, up 222% sequentially and relatively consistent from the same year ago period.

Gross profit declined 2% to $522,000, with gross margin maintained at a highly favorable 89.5%.

Operating loss totaled $1.8 million, improving by $375,000. The large reduction was due to the company’s strategic corporate restructuring and cost reduction program.

Net loss totaled $1.76 million or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $1.75 million or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.



Fiscal Q3 2025 Operational Highlights



Continued to expand the distribution network of PetVivo’s lead animal osteoarthritis medical device, Spryng ® with OsteoCushion ® Technology has been used by more than 800 veterinary clinics across all 50 states since its introduction to the veterinary market.



with OsteoCushion Technology has been used by more than 800 veterinary clinics across all 50 states since its introduction to the veterinary market. Substantial accumulation of data for elbow osteoarthritis canine study with principal investigators from Orthobiologic Innovations, a leader in R&D for regenerative and sports medicine.



Appointed Cindy Gill to the position of field veterinary business development manager for Oklahoma and Arkansas and the northern region of Texas.



Hired two experienced sales representatives and a technical service veterinarian to support the company’s territory managers.



Exhibited at two major veterinary conferences: American College of Veterinary Surgeons Surgery Summit and American Association of Equine Practitioners convention.



Management Commentary

“During the fiscal third quarter, we continued to expand our nationwide distribution network for our lead animal osteoarthritis medical device, Spryng with OsteoCushion™ Technology,” commented PetVivo CEO, John Lai. “Since this revolutionary device’s introduction to the market in the fall of 2021, it has now been used by more than 800 veterinary clinics across all 50 states.

The nationwide expansion of our distribution network helped drive a 191% sequential quarterly increase in revenues to $583,000, with our nationwide distributor network sales contributing $545,000 of this total. Our fiscal third quarter is also typically the largest quarter of the year, with this mostly due to the exposure we receive at major veterinary conferences that occur during the period.

While total revenues increased sequentially, they declined 2% from the same year ago period. This reflects our continued endeavors in focusing a greater effort towards the much larger companion animal market. Our team is now focused upon expanding both the equine and small animal markets going forward.

The increased emphasis on the small animal market has involved a realignment and expansion of our sales force, with this resulting in an increased portion of sales related to companion animals in the third quarter. Meanwhile, we’ve been able to maintain our very favorable high gross margins of 89.5%.

To further accelerate our growth, we have added a number of territory managers, as well as some highly experienced sales representatives and another senior technical services veterinarian to support our territory managers. These internal sales reps and technical services veterinarian are also supporting our direct sales and marketing to leading veterinary clinics.

We have also enhanced our leadership talent with the appointment of Mike Eldred as a Director to assist in the Company’s operations and commercialization; Mr. Eldred was appointed to the Board in September, 2024. In this appointment, Mr. Eldred has been asked to assume the tasks and responsibilities of a Commercial and Operations Advisor. Mr. Eldred built Dechra’s North American subsidiary from the ‘ground up’ to become one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, with more than 250 employees and revenue in excess of $450 million. Mr. Eldred’s experience and strong record of business achievement in pharmaceutical and animal health brings to our company a tremendously valuable resource for achieving our business goals.

A key aspect of our strategy to drive greater adoption of Spryng is to expand the awareness of its effectiveness and benefits among key decision-makers, and do this at an increasingly greater scale. To support this effort, we participated in two major veterinary conferences last quarter, along with several smaller industry events. In October, we exhibited at the American Association of Equine Practitioners Convention Surgery Summit, where we demonstrated Spryng to leading veterinarian surgeons. Furthermore, in December we participated in the American College of Veterinary Surgeons Surgery Summit, where Spryng was on display to the equine veterinary community. Finally, in January, we presented Spryng to a large number of veterinarian practitioners at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo Conference or VMX. VMX is the largest veterinary conference in the U.S. and hosts many of the industry’s top professionals.

These events were great opportunities to demonstrate the advantages of Spryng, and the beneficial results we have seen when administered to horses and companion animals, both anecdotally and in numerous clinical studies.

During the third fiscal quarter, we continued the accumulation of data for our canine elbow study being conducted with Orthobiologic Innovations, a leader in R&D for regenerative and sports medicine. The study is being led by prominent veterinarians, Sherman and Debra Canapp and we expect it to be fully completed within the new few quarters. In addition to pursuing new clinical trials for Spryng, the experts at Orthobiologic Innovations are also supporting our product development and marketing.

Studies like the canine elbow study, as well as our completed studies related to the management of stifle cranial cruciate ligament disease and hip osteoarthritis, play a crucial role in our distribution strategy, as large national and international distributors often require university or independently conducted research before adding a new product like ours to their catalog.

With our already completed clinical studies, we believe we have sufficient data to secure large corporate clients who have extensive veterinary clinic networks nationwide. We estimate about 75% of veterinary clinics are owned by such major corporate groups, and we anticipate engaging several of them regarding the use of Spryng in the upcoming quarters.

We also announced in the third quarter new distribution partnerships with Vedco and Clipper Distributing -- both leaders in logistical solutions and product supply to veterinarians. Vedco and Clipper distribute to many of the largest national veterinary product distribution entities in the U.S., including MWI, Covetrus, Patterson, Midwest Supply and Penn Supply -- just to name a few. With these distribution partnerships, we can help ensure that veterinarians across the country have easy access to Spryng.

Altogether, with our expanding distributor network, the completion of additional clinical studies, and our more efficient operational structure, we believe we are more well-positioned than ever to accelerate our growth over the next year and beyond. The expansion of our distribution network also means we are in the strongest position to capitalize on the vast opportunities in U.S. animal health marketplace, which today totals more than $5.7 billion …and is projected to double to $11.3 billion by 2030.

Another key milestone for the Company has been the signing of an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with VetStem, Inc. This partnership provides PetVivo the right to commercialize VetStem’s proprietary allogeneic platelet rich plasma (“PRP”) product for horses and dogs, PrecisePRP®. We are thrilled by the opportunity to work with this revolutionary product and VetStem’s team of professionals.

As we grow, we will remain committed to advancing pet health solutions and ensuring that our products reach more veterinary professionals and pet owners. We look forward to building on these advancements as we continue to strengthen our market presence and drive greater value for our stakeholders.”

Fiscal 2025 Revenue Outlook

For the company’s full fiscal year 2025 ending March 31, 2025, it appears that its outlook for net revenue to total approximately $1.1 million. This would represent growth of approximately 10% over the prior year. Given this growth and the realignment in sales and marketing, combined with decreases in certain operating expenses, the company also expects an improved bottom line for the fiscal year.

Fiscal Q3 2025 and Fiscal First Nine Months of 2025 Financial Summary

Revenues in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 decreased 2% to $583,000, largely due to decreased direct sales to veterinary clinics as the company transitions to greater use of its expanding distribution network. Sales to distributors were relatively consistent in the quarter during this transitional period, with the anticipated longer-term benefit of more rapid sales growth and market expansion.

Gross profit totaled $522,000 or 89.5% of revenues, compared to $533,000 or 89.5% of revenues in the same year-ago period.

Revenues in the fiscal first nine months of 2025 declined 1% to $908,000 compared to $920,440 in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit totaled $812,000 or 89.5% of revenues in the first nine months of 2025, compared to $824,000 or 89.5% of revenue in the same year-ago period.

Operating expenses for the nine months ending December 31, 2024, decreased by $2 million (23%) from the same nine months period ending on December 31, 2023. The expense reduction was due to a strategic company-wide cost reduction and restructuring program that has decreased general and administrative expenses by $1 million, and a reduction of sales and marketing expenses by $1.2 million versus the same nine months a year-ago. The decreases were partially offset by an increase in R&D of $220,000 due to the performance of clinical trials to support the underlying science behind our Spryng product.

For the nine months ending, our net loss totaled $6 million or $(0.30) per basic and diluted share, which was $2.3 million less net loss of $8.3 million or $(0.64) per basic and diluted share in the same nine-month period a year-ago. Net loss for the third quarter totaled $1.76 million or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.75 million or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled totaled $29,000 at December 31, 2024. To improve our cash position, from the end of the quarter we completed a capital raise with net proceeds of approximately $1.1 million. We expect these funds to keep the company on track to execute our growth strategies over the next few months. As a result of this recent raise, our cash and cash equivalents currently total approximately $418,000.

Our net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ending December 31, 2024, decreased 31% or $1.8 million compared to the same nine-months period ending December 31, 2023, demonstrating how we have become more efficient and cost-wise with our cash spending and company-wide cost cutting program.

For a more detailed overview of the company’s financials, see PetVivo Holdings’ consolidated statements of operations and consolidated balance sheet, below.

PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets: Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,891 $ 87,403 Accounts receivable 493,121 18,669 Inventory, net 353,307 390,076 Prepaid expenses and other assets 351,510 545,512 Total Current Assets 1,226,829 1,041,660 Property and Equipment, net 770,267 821,656 Other Assets: Operating lease right-of-use 1,055,150 1,194,348 Trademark and patents, net 25,104 30,099 Security deposit 34,990 27,490 Total Other Assets 1,115,244 1,251,937 Total Assets $ 3,112,340 $ 3,115,253 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,028,679 $ 821,230 Accrued expenses and other payables 410,056 243,030 Operating lease liability – short term 191,766 190,589 Note payable and accrued interest 1,305,813 157,521 Total Current Liabilities 2,936,314 1,412,370 Other Liabilities Operating lease liability (net of current portion) 863,384 1,003,759 Note payable and accrued interest (net of current portion) 7,423 13,171 Total Other Liabilities 870,807 1,016,930 Total Liabilities 3,807,121 2,429,300 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 3,045,000 and zero issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 3,045 - Common Stock, par value $0.001, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 21,251,784 and 17,058,620 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 21,252 17,059 Additional Paid-In Capital 88,059,840 83,468,218 Accumulated Deficit (88,778,918 ) (82,799,324 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (694,781 ) 685,953 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,112,340 $ 3,115,253



PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 583,313 $ 595,891 $ 907,783 $ 920,440 Cost of Sales 61,497 62,569 95,653 96,646 Gross Profit 521,816 533,322 812,130 823,794 Operating Expenses: Sales and Marketing 723,461 1,032,575 1,878,180 3,053,184 Research and Development 371,953 351,584 1,224,642 1,004,780 General and Administrative 1,184,807 1,282,787 3,685,186 4,737,374 Total Operating Expenses 2,280,221 2,666,946 6,788,008 8,795,338 Operating Loss (1,758,405 ) (2,133,624 ) (5,975,878 ) (7,971,544 ) Other (Expense) Income Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - - - (534,366 ) Settlement Expense - - - (180,000 ) Extinguishment of payables - 385,874 - 385,874 Other Income (Expense) 25,745 - 25,745 - Interest (Expense) Income (24,378 ) (2,098 ) (29,461 ) (4,542 ) Total Other (Expense) Income 1,367 383,776 (3,716 ) (333,034 ) Loss before taxes (1,757,038 ) (1,749,848 ) (5,979,594 ) (8,304,578 ) Income Tax Provision - - - - Net Loss $ (1,757,038 ) (1,749,848 ) (5,979,594 ) (8,304,578 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.09 ) (0.12 ) (0.30 ) (0.64 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 20,632,921 14,271,530 19,786,608 12,976,851

