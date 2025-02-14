Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Sereno Canyon Manor Collection and Model Home in Scottsdale, Arizona

New modern luxury community features stunning architectural and interior design

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the Manor Collection at Sereno Canyon. Ideally located in North Scottsdale, Arizona, Sereno Canyon is an award-winning master-planned community of single-family homes nestled in the shadow of the McDowell Mountains. The staff-gated community features four collections offering estate-sized, single-family, and paired villa home designs ranging from 2,157 to 5,006+ square feet. The new Manor Collection’s brand-new home designs range from 4,152 to 4,655+ square feet and are priced from $2.2 million. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and Model Home are now open at 12558 East Chama Road in Scottsdale.

Located on the northeast end of the Sereno Canyon community, the Manor Collection offers 31 home sites with panoramic mountain views. The single-level home designs feature 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages with beautiful Desert Contemporary, Modern, and Spanish Contemporary architecture that complements the serene Sonoran Desert setting. Highlights of the incredible homes include elevated ceiling heights in the main living space, expansive great rooms with dual-sided fireplaces and multi-slide patio doors, gourmet kitchens with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, multigenerational living suites, and more.





“Our new Windgate Desert Contemporary model home from the Manor Collection was designed to capture the essence of indoor-outdoor living and entertaining,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “The modern desert interior paired with the incredible resort-style backyard is truly one-of-a-kind, and we invite home buyers to see this stunning model home first-hand.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

With 360-degree mountain views, and incredible resort amenities, Sereno Canyon offers the epitome of modern desert living. Centered at the heart of the community sits the Mountain House Lodge showcasing striking desert modern architecture with beautiful, designer-appointed features and a curated collection of art from notable local artisans. The state-of-the-art amenities include a lobby bar with four-sided fireplace for gathering, a signature restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating plus a private dining room with demo kitchen, a spa treatment room, fitness center with outdoor recreational lawn, two sparkling pools with cabanas, a private event lawn, bocce ball, and more.

Close to Scottsdale’s world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as nearby recreation, Sereno Canyon offers residents a convenient location while also providing a private setting that feels like an exclusive destination of its own.

For more information, call (844) 836-5263 or visit SerenoCanyon.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/119f32d1-2c53-486f-8c16-2b0235a2b249

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/380d393b-9729-45a4-a645-7dc878db0070

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Sereno Canyon Manor Collection by Toll Brothers The Manor Collection at Sereno Canyon is now open, offering brand-new Toll Brothers home designs with panoramic mountain views Sereno Canyon Manor Collection by Toll Brothers “Our new Windgate Desert Contemporary model home from the Manor Collection was designed to capture the essence of indoor-outdoor living and entertaining,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.