Atlanta CBP Officers Render Life-Saving Care to Traveler

ATLANTA – This Valentine’s Day will be a memorable one for Charleston, SC family as their mother continues recovering from a life-threatening medical emergency thanks to quick action by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Atlanta.

On January 5, just after 8:00 am, an alert CBP Supervisor, Joe Manor witnessed a traveler collapse near the CBP primary inspection area. Mary Mallette, a 74-year-old from Charleston, S.C., had just arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a 15-hour flight from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Supervisor Manor was first on scene to assess her deteriorating condition. Manor was quicky joined by CBP officer (CBPO) Billy (William) Graham who alerted Atlanta Fire and Rescue and brought Emergency Medical gear including an automatic external defibrillator (AED).

As officer Graham started basic life support to Mary, she went unconscious, unresponsive and had no detectable pulse. Officer Graham began Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) efforts as Supervisor Manor applied the AED. Soon after providing CPR, Ms. Mallette began to breathe on her own and officers detected a pulse as Atlanta Fire Emergency Medical Services arrived.

CBPO Graham continued monitoring and supporting Ms. Mellette’s with care. Due to Ms. Mellette’s condition and limited mobility the only way CBPO Graham could communicate with her was by asking for her to blink two times for yes and one time for no. “Military combat life-saver training and concurrent retraining by CBP EMT’s was instrumental in our life saving response” stated CBPO Graham a 22-year Army Veteran.

At the request of the Mellette family, the responding CBP officers met Mary and her sister at the Atlanta area hospital where she received medical treatment. Later, Ms. Mellette was discharged to her home to receive further medical care and continue her recovery.

“Customs and Border Protection officers are trained for many responses,” said John Quintana, Acting Atlanta Area Port Director. “Their life-saving actions are a testament to the service and care CBP delivers.”

