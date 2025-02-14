Attorney General Bonta Reminds Californians: Love is Real, But So Are Scams

OAKLAND – On Valentine’s Day, California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert warning Californians to beware of romance scams. Romance scams occur when a criminal adopts a fake identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust to manipulate or steal their finances or personal information. This usually occurs through various forms of communication including phone calls, text messages, social media, and dating sites.

“Love should never come at a price,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Scammers can use deception and emotional manipulation to take advantage of people looking for connection. I urge Californians this Valentine’s Day to stay vigilant, protect their hearts and wallets, and remember — if a stranger online asks for money, gift cards, or personal information — it is most likely a scam."

According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2022 almost 70,000 people reported being victims of a romance scam, reporting an average loss of $4,400. New technology can make it easier for scammers to create sophisticated impersonations and to make more convincing requests for money or personal information. Remember, never send money, gift cards, or other financial details to someone you don’t know and haven’t met in person.

Learn the Warning Signs



You may be dealing with a scammer if they:

Send you photos that look too perfect to be real. Profess their love to you quickly. Lavish you with texts, emails and phone calls to draw you in. Promise to meet in person, but never follow through. Request to move off the platform where you first connected. Make an urgent request for money to deal with an emergency or investment.

Protect Yourself from Romance Scams:

Don’t send money to someone you haven’t met in person: This is a common request made by scammers. Don’t share personal information: Be careful about what personal information you share, such as your address or financial information. Talk to friends and family: If you’re not sure about someone, talk to your friends and family for a second opinion. Do your research: Use various search engines to look up a person’s photos and details to see if they have been used elsewhere. Be wary of any investment offers, particularly those involving cryptocurrency: Scammers often set up fake websites simulating actual cryptocurrency investment opportunities in order to entice unsuspecting investors. Check for inconsistencies: Watch for inconsistencies in a person’s story, such as changes in details or lack of information about their background. Use dating apps safely: Avoid moving a conversation to a private messaging platform unless you are certain of the recipient’s identity. Scammers want you to move to an app that doesn't identify them in real life. Trust your instincts: If something seems too good to be true, it most likely is.

What to Do If You Suspect a Scam



If you believe you are being targeted by a romance scam, take action immediately: