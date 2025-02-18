American TelePhysicians to Build Virtual Hospital in Jordan with UAE, Jordanian Governments & Industry Leaders

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American TelePhysicians (ATP) proudly announces its selection by the UAE and Jordanian Governments to develop a cutting- edge Virtual Hospital, in partnership with international industry leaders like Experia, Philips, Electronic Health Solutions (Hakeem), Presight, and Malaffi (Abu Dhabi Health Information Exchange). This transformative project is funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development as part of its AED 370 million initiative to revolutionize Jordan’s healthcare sector.

The Virtual Hospital will establish a unified, AI-powered digital healthcare platform integrating specialty care systems, linking healthcare facilities across Jordan with a central healthcare command center staffed by multi-specialist physicians and clinical teams. This innovative ecosystem aims to improve healthcare access, enhance patient outcomes, and reduce costs across the region.

As part of the Virtual Hospital initiative, ATP will design and implement an integrated digital front door for the hospital as a gateway for various speciality care platforms. ATP will also deploy its AI-powered virtual kidney care platform, NephroX, which will connect dialysis units with virtual nephrologists and nurses for real-time patient monitoring and timely interventions. This innovative system will not only provide rural hospitals with access to specialist physicians but will also support on-site staff in providing excellent care and preventing hospitalizations. In Phase 2, ATP will digitize the entire kidney care ecosystem to enable a value-based care mode focused on prevention of kidney diseases and efficient care navigation.

“As a Florida-based American company specializing in building smart healthcare ecosystems, we are honored to contribute to this innovative international venture that will transform the healthcare of millions of people and set future standards for smart healthcare globally,” said Dr. Waqas Ahmed, Founder and CEO of American TelePhysicians. “This project is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, and we are grateful to our visionary partners and government organizations for their trust and support.”

“This initiative is an incredible opportunity to leverage advanced digital healthcare solutions to bridge gaps in care, optimize patient outcomes, and create a replicable model for other countries,” said Sherri Johnson, SVP of Business Development at American TelePhysicians. “By integrating technology, expertise, and collaboration, we are building a foundation for smarter, more accessible healthcare worldwide.”

ATP extends its gratitude to the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Commercial Service, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), and Select Florida for their relentless support in assisting innovative companies with international expansion opportunities. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our collaborators, partner organizations and their leadership team- Ahmad AlShamlih (CEO Experia), Dr. Samir Said, M.D. (Healthcare Informatics Leader Philips), Presight, and Electronic Health Solutions (Hakeem)—as well as to the government entities Malaffi, the Ministry of Health - Jordan, and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MODEE) for their invaluable trust and support in our vision and mission.

About American TelePhysicians

American TelePhysicians is a Jacksonville-based digital healthcare company founded in 2017 by a team of physicians and IT professionals under the leadership of Dr. Waqas Ahmed, MD FACP. With operations in the U.S and international markets, ATP is transforming global healthcare through AI-powered technology solutions, virtual physician services, and integrated partnerships. The organization excels in building smart healthcare ecosystems and delivering population health programs to ensure accessible, affordable care worldwide. For more information, visit www.americantelephysicians.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.