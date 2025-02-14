INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV); DiCello Levitt LLP Encourages Investors with Losses to Discuss Their Options with Counsel

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) securities between November 3, 2022 and September 15, 2024 (the “Class Period”), charging the Company and certain senior executives with violations of the federal securities laws (collectively, “Defendants”).

ModivCare investors have until March 31, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the ModivCare class action lawsuit.

Case Allegations

ModivCare provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Through its non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) segment, ModivCare provides transportation services for which it receives payment from third-party payors, including Medicaid agencies and managed care organizations (“MCO”).

The ModivCare lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects that were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis during the Class Period. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that certain contracts used in ModivCare’s NEMT segment caused the Company’s free cash flow to deteriorate and that, as a result, (i) contract renegotiations and pricing accommodations negatively impacted the Company’s adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) the Company had insufficient liquidity.

The truth began to emerge on May 4, 2023, when ModivCare announced its first quarter 2023 financial results, revealing the Company experienced a reduction of cash flow from operations during the quarter. On this news, the price of ModivCare stock fell by $11.30, or approximately 16%, to close at $58 per share on May 4, 2023.

On August 3, 2023, during an earnings call, Defendants addressed the Company’s cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2023, disclosing that ModivCare “experienced a temporary timing mismatch between payments and collections, which created a large payable balance that [it had] been reducing over the past year.” On this news, the price of ModivCare stock fell by $2.86, or approximately 7%, to close at $35.38 per share on August 4, 2023.

Then, on February 23, 2024, during an earnings call, Defendants announced that the Company’s cash flow for its fourth quarter 2024 was negative $37 million “due to delay in payment from an MCO client” and that they “anticipate[d] [ModivCare’s] free cash flow for the first half of the year will be constrained.” On this news, the price of ModivCare stock fell by $17.25, or approximately 39%, to close at $26.62 per share on February 23, 2024.

On September 12, 2024, ModivCare issued a press release, reporting that it would “undertak[e] actions to seek additional capital, including filing a shelf registration statement” with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to improve its liquidity. On this news, the price of ModivCare stock fell by $18.43, or approximately 59%, to close at $12.76 per share on September 12, 2024.

The truth was fully revealed on September 16, 2024, when ModivCare announced it was revising its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance range from $185–$195 million to $170–$180 million, “primarily due to NEMT segment pricing accommodations made to strategically retain and expand key customer relationships.” On this news, the price of ModivCare stock fell by $1.40, or approximately 10%, to close at $12.72 per share on September 16, 2024.

