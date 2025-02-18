Affordable Dental Care With Nationwide Access: Quality Dental Plans Made Simple Through Healthsharing

netWell™ Dental memebership logo netWell™ Dental Smart Phone App

2023 study found that 92% of Americans may delay dental care because of its cost. Dental healthsharing offers a cost-effective alternative.

For years, I’ve worked closely with the Bento network, and their reputation for excellence has always stood out. ...<making them> the perfect partner for our netWell™ Dental members.” — Bob Malone, CEO of netWell™

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the cost of dental coverage continues to rise, individuals and families are seeking more affordable and flexible alternatives to maintain their dental health. Nonprofit healthcare sharing ministries, like netWell™, offer comprehensive dental healthsharing solutions. Some nonprofit healthcare sharing ministries like netWell™ partner with nationwide service networks, such as Bento, to provide members with cost effective dental care.With access to the nationwide Bento network, members of netWell™ Dental plans can schedule appointments, track claims, and access proof of coverage via a smartphone app. Orthodontia coverage, a rare inclusion in traditional dental plans, is also available through select membership tiers."For years, I’ve worked closely with the Bento network, and their reputation for excellence has always stood out,” said Bob Malone, CEO of netWell™. “Their commitment to quality care and a seamless experience makes them the perfect partner for our netWell™ Dental members."Rising Costs and the Role of HealthsharingTraditional dental coverage can come with high premiums, limited coverage, and unexpected out-of-pocket expenses, leading some individuals to delay necessary care. A 2023 study found that 92% of Americans may postpone dental visits due to cost concerns. Dental healthsharing provides an alternative, allowing members to share in one another’s expenses while simplifying claims and reducing overall costs.The Advantages with Healthshare Networks► Predictable Contributions – Members contribute set amounts to a shared fund, helping to eliminate hidden fees and premium increases.► Nationwide Provider Access – These networks are not shallow or limited to small regions. Nationwide top practices are also participating.► Technology-Enabled Access – Smartphone apps allow members to locate providers, estimate procedure costs, and access coverage details.► Customizable Membership Plans – These are not one-size fits all plans. Healthsharing options vary based on individual or family needs, with different levels of coverage available.Dental Healthsharing StandoutsnetWell™ Dental healthsharing offers options to fit various needs while prioritizing affordability and flexibility. Top tier memberships go above and beyond basic care, offering substantial sharing for essential and complex procedures, including:► Major Restorative Work – Crowns, gum treatment (periodontics), oral surgery, implants, and root canal treatment.► Orthodontia Coverage – netWell™’s Platinum Membership includes orthodontic care, a rare find in both traditional insurance and healthsharing. Unlike most dental plans, which have age limits, many healthsharing ministries include orthodontic coverage for all ages, covering exams, appliances, and treatment.About netWell™netWell™ is a federally recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) healthcare sharing ministry committed to helping members manage healthcare costs through a transparent, community-based model. The organization provides affordable alternatives to traditional health and dental insurance by focusing on cost-sharing strategies and direct partnerships with providers.To learn more about netWell™ Dental's approach to healthsharing, visit the netWell™ Dental website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.