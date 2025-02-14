Calian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results 

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), held on February 13, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular dated December 30, 2024.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Name of Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against George Weber 6,474,389 82.99% 1,327,223 17.01% Josh Blair 7,786,162 99.80% 15,450 0.20% Kevin Ford 7,788,179 99.83% 13,433 0.17% Lisa Greatrix 7,781,072 99.74% 20,540 0.26% Lori O’Neill 7,630,438 97.81% 171,174 2.19% Young Park 7,634,699 97.86% 166,913 2.14% Jo-Anne Poirier 7,635,858 97.88% 165,754 2.12% Royden Ronald Richardson 7,633,263 97.84% 168,349 2.16% Valerie Sorbie 7,638,974 97.92% 162,638 2.08%



For more details, including the outcome of other matters that came before the Meeting, please see the report of voting results filed at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

