Caly Crisman Mentorship Award Naples Soccer Academy Unveils the (CCMA)

Caly Crisman Mentoring in Action October 2022 Caly Crisman - Barry University Athletics www.gobarrybucs.com - credit*** Caly Crisman - Scanning Field to Attack Caly Crisman - Ground Save Caly Crisman - Highschool Senior Recruiting Splash Page

Crisman - A Legacy of Mentorship & Excellence - in Southwest Florida -

Mentoring has allowed me not only to guide young girls into being better players but also better versions of themselves” — Caly Crisman

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) , a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit and elite training organization dedicated to youth female soccer development, proudly announces the launch of The Caly Crisman Mentorship Award (CCMA). NSA brings collegiate and professional female athletes to mentor young women on and off the pitch, fostering an environment where dedication, resilience, and leadership thrive.This prestigious award honors young female athletes who exemplify the highest standards of excellence, leadership, and mentorship—demonstrating what is possible when an athlete leverages both her mind and body.A Commitment to Female Athlete Empowerment-NSA is an organization dedicated to empowering female youth athletes, NSA provides elite-level soccer training led by collegiate and professional female athletes. The CCMA is an extension of this mission, recognizing individuals who excel in athletics, academics, and mentorship, serving as role models for the next generation of female athletes.About Caly Crisman-Caly Crisman began playing soccer at the age of 7, progressing from indoor soccer to ECNL and ultimately to the collegiate level. Her journey in sports has provided invaluable lessons, opportunities, and challenges that shaped her both on and off the field.During her high school career, Crisman’s exceptional talent and dedication earned her multiple accolades, including:• Fort Myers High School Female Athlete of the Year• 6A Player of the Year• MaxPreps Soccer Player of the Year• Lacrosse Rookie of the Year & Lacrosse Defensive Player of the YearHer achievements extended beyond athletics. A dedicated student, she graduated with an outstanding 5.34 GPA, ranked in the top 3% of her class, and was a Fort Myers Rotary Club Scholar-Athlete nominee.Yet, for Crisman, the most fulfilling aspect of her journey has been mentoring young female athletes—helping them grow not only as soccer players but as individuals. “Mentoring has allowed me not only to guide young girls into being better players but also better versions of themselves.” – Caly Crisman NSA Founder & Executive Director Jason Gruner credits Crisman as a driving force behind theTraining ~ academy’s creation:“Caly is the genesis behind NSA. At just 16 years old, she began training and mentoring my then U9 goalkeeper daughter. Caly embodies NSA’s mission—that anything is possible in life when athletes apply effort and attitude. It leads to great strength both on and off the pitch.” – Jason Gruner, Founder & Executive Director, Naples Soccer AcademyAbout The Caly Crisman Mentorship Award (CCMA) -The CCMA will be awarded annually to a standout female athlete who embodies:✔ Athletic Excellence – Excelling in soccer through skill, discipline, and perseverance✔ Academic Achievement – Demonstrating commitment to education and personal growth✔ Mentorship & Leadership – Uplifting and inspiring younger players through guidance and exampleThrough this initiative, NSA reinforces the values of leadership, dedication, and community engagement—ensuring that the next generation of female athletes continues to break barriers and redefine possibilities by leveraging both her mind and body.About Naples Soccer Academy -Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit, dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. NSA provides elite-level soccer instruction led by collegiate and professional female athletes, with a mission to empower youth female athletes both on and off the pitch.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.